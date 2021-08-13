PUBLIC AGENDA: Drought presentation; prescreening session for proposed development

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 16.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to receive a presentation from Valley Water about the drought and hold a prescreening session for a proposed development with 49 town houses at 280 and 300 Lambert Ave. The council will then consider a recommendation to decline adopting energy storage system targets and discuss a workplan for developing a tax measure for the 2022 ballot. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to consider a recommendation to approve a verified emission reduction agreement with Integrative Organization Oaxaca Indigenous and Agricultural Communities to purchase 24,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent for $228,000. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID 992 2730 7235.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug 19. The agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to hear updates from the superintendent and city manager, including on COVID, and from the Cubberley Ad Hoc Group. The meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org.