Music is in bloom at Gamble Garden chamber concert

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 12, 2021, 8:44 am 0
Chamber Music Society of San Francisco founding members are, from left to right, Natasha Makhijani, Jory Fankuchen, Clio Tilton and Samsun van Loon. The society is performing a concert Aug. 13 at Gamble Garden in Palo Alto. Courtesy Chamber Music Society of San Francisco/Facebook

Composed for small groups of musicians, chamber music is meant to be enjoyed in a more intimate setting than pieces written for a full orchestra. But performers from the Chamber Music Society of San Francisco will have a symphony of flowers as the backdrop for an Aug. 13 concert at Gamble Garden in Palo Alto.

The ensemble will perform an outdoor concert of chamber music on the patio of the carriage house at the historic home and garden.

The Chamber Music Society of San Francisco focuses on "creating close connections between performers and listeners" and "cultivating a relationship between music and audiences that extends far beyond the concert hall," according to the society's website.

The concert takes place Friday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m. Gamble Garden, 1431 Waverley St., Palo Alto. Tickets are $50 nonmembers and $40 members. For more information, visit gamblegarden.org.

