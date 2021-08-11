Stanford University now requiring COVID-19 testing regardless of vaccination status

Students, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to be tested for COVID-19, Stanford University announced on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

In an email sent to students, Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs, wrote that the university was taking the precaution to protect students' health and safety to prepare for the in-person fall quarter. All students whether they live on or off campus, must be tested for the coronavirus starting Aug. 15, she stated. The highly sensitive test allows students to test themselves and provides results within 24 hours, she wrote.

The university announced on July 22 that it has had seven "breakthrough" cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated students.

"Working together, we can monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 at Stanford, adjust requirements as needed, protect our friends and family, and keep campus as safe as possible for in-person learning and activities this summer and autumn," she wrote.

All students newly arriving to campus will be tested if they live on campus, live in university provided off-campus student housing, or come to campus frequently. Unvaccinated international students and other unvaccinated students traveling to campus from international locations are required to arrive seven days early to complete entry testing, vaccination, and a period of restricted activity.