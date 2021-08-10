News

Police investigating second sexual battery case in two days

Woman reports bicyclist groped her while she was on a sidewalk

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 10, 2021, 11:42 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Palo Alto police are looking for a man depicted above in connection with a sexual battery reported on Aug. 9, 2021. Courtesy Palo Alto Police Department.

Palo Alto police are looking for a man who allegedly groped a woman on Monday near Stanford Shopping Center. The incident was the city's second sexual battery case in two days, the department said Tuesday night.

Dispatchers responded to a call at about 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 9 from a woman who said she had been the victim of a sexual battery in the 500 block of Sand Hill Road, according to a press release. Officers responded immediately but could not locate the man.

The woman, who's in her 40s, was standing on the sidewalk on the southwest corner of Sand Hill Road at Plum Lane. She suddenly felt someone's hand touch her lower back, buttocks, and then breasts in one swift movement. She cried out, turned to see who had touched her and saw a bicyclist riding away. He called back to her, "Get out of the way!" as he rode away east on the south side of Sand Hill Road, police said.

The woman described the man as white, in his 50s, 6 feet tall, bald and with a muscular build. He was shirtless and wore blue shorts. He was tan and rode a black road bike. On Tuesday, a police artist worked with the woman to produce a sketch.

Monday's case occurred two days after a woman in her 60s was sexually battered by a bicyclist in the 400 block of Middlefield Road. Detectives are investigating the cases, including whether the same person might be responsible for both incidents.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Police investigating second sexual battery case in two days

Woman reports bicyclist groped her while she was on a sidewalk

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 10, 2021, 11:42 pm

Palo Alto police are looking for a man who allegedly groped a woman on Monday near Stanford Shopping Center. The incident was the city's second sexual battery case in two days, the department said Tuesday night.

Dispatchers responded to a call at about 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 9 from a woman who said she had been the victim of a sexual battery in the 500 block of Sand Hill Road, according to a press release. Officers responded immediately but could not locate the man.

The woman, who's in her 40s, was standing on the sidewalk on the southwest corner of Sand Hill Road at Plum Lane. She suddenly felt someone's hand touch her lower back, buttocks, and then breasts in one swift movement. She cried out, turned to see who had touched her and saw a bicyclist riding away. He called back to her, "Get out of the way!" as he rode away east on the south side of Sand Hill Road, police said.

The woman described the man as white, in his 50s, 6 feet tall, bald and with a muscular build. He was shirtless and wore blue shorts. He was tan and rode a black road bike. On Tuesday, a police artist worked with the woman to produce a sketch.

Monday's case occurred two days after a woman in her 60s was sexually battered by a bicyclist in the 400 block of Middlefield Road. Detectives are investigating the cases, including whether the same person might be responsible for both incidents.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Comments

Durrant14
Registered user
Crescent Park
26 minutes ago
Durrant14, Crescent Park
Registered user
26 minutes ago

Thanks for the information keep sharing such informative post keep suggesting such post.

Web Link

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.