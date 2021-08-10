Police investigating second sexual battery case in two days

Palo Alto police are looking for a man who allegedly groped a woman on Monday near Stanford Shopping Center. The incident was the city's second sexual battery case in two days, the department said Tuesday night.

Dispatchers responded to a call at about 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 9 from a woman who said she had been the victim of a sexual battery in the 500 block of Sand Hill Road, according to a press release. Officers responded immediately but could not locate the man.

The woman, who's in her 40s, was standing on the sidewalk on the southwest corner of Sand Hill Road at Plum Lane. She suddenly felt someone's hand touch her lower back, buttocks, and then breasts in one swift movement. She cried out, turned to see who had touched her and saw a bicyclist riding away. He called back to her, "Get out of the way!" as he rode away east on the south side of Sand Hill Road, police said.

The woman described the man as white, in his 50s, 6 feet tall, bald and with a muscular build. He was shirtless and wore blue shorts. He was tan and rode a black road bike. On Tuesday, a police artist worked with the woman to produce a sketch.

Monday's case occurred two days after a woman in her 60s was sexually battered by a bicyclist in the 400 block of Middlefield Road. Detectives are investigating the cases, including whether the same person might be responsible for both incidents.