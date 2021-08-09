News

Police search for man suspected of sexual battery

Man reportedly grabbed woman from behind as she walked

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto police are investigating a sexual battery case involving a man who reportedly grabbed a woman's buttocks as she walking in downtown on Aug. 7, 2021. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Palo Alto police are searching for a man who reportedly grabbed a woman's buttocks as she walked downtown along Middlefield Road on Saturday afternoon.

The woman, who notified authorities about the incident around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, told police that she was walking from University Avenue toward Lytton Avenue on the west sidewalk along Middlefield Road when "a bicyclist rode up behind her, and as he passed her, he forcibly grabbed her buttocks with one hand," according to a new release.

The woman told police that she yelled at the man, who continued riding his bike and did not respond.

The woman described the man as in his 30s, tall with a medium build and possibly had light brown hair, the news release states. She was not able to see the man's face, but told police that he was either white or Hispanic and was wearing a light orange, short-sleeved T-shirt with shorts that were dark blue or dark gray.

The woman tried to photograph the suspect with her cellphone, but fell and injured her hand during her attempt to do so. Paramedics from the Palo Alto Fire Department treated the woman's injuries.

Police said the man could face a misdemeanor charge for sexual battery, as well as a misdemeanor charge for elder abuse because the woman is in her 60s.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

