Palo Alto mulls COVID vaccine requirement for city workers

As Palo Alto moves ahead with reopening in-person services at City Hall, the city is considering whether to institute a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for city employees, a move that has already been made by Santa Clara County, San Francisco and other jurisdictions around the state.

The topic of a vaccine requirement is among those that the City Council will discuss on Monday night in a closed session, City Manager Ed Shikada confirmed. The discussion pertains to all major labor groups, including the police and firefighter unions, the Service Employee International Union, Local 521, and the Utilities Management and Professional Association of Palo Alto, according to the agenda. It will be the first item that the council will take up after its summer recess, a period that has seen an escalation in COVID-19 cases.

The discussion will also follow reports that the city's Police Department has been lagging behind other area emergency response agencies when it comes to vaccinations. While 97% of the city's Fire Department has reported being vaccinated, only 60% of the police officers reported having done so as of June 18, according to a county survey. By contrast, Mountain View police had a vaccination rate of 73% as of late June (it rose to 84% as of July 22).

When asked about the department's low vaccination rate, Palo Alto Police Chief Robert Jonsen said he believes the percentage of officers who are vaccinated is higher than 60%. Some officers, he noted, may have been vaccinated but are choosing to protect their right to privacy. In fact, 24% of the officers surveyed declined to state their vaccination status (only 6% reported they were not vaccinated).

Jonsen noted that various jurisdictions are now trying to raise their vaccination rates by requiring vaccinations.