Supply shortages delay opening of Palo Alto's new bike bridge

City looks to complete new trail near bridge before span officially debuts for public use

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto's new bike bridge, shown here on June 14, 2021, is now scheduled to open to the public in late October. Photo by Gennady Sheyner.

Facing construction delays and supply shortages, Palo Alto is now plans to open its new bike bridge over U.S. Highway 101 in late October, according to a city announcement.

The project, which was initially slated for completion this summer, has made some visible progress in recent months, with contractors installing the middle span of the $23 million structure in June. The installation was delayed by weeks because of complications in transporting the middle portion from Arizona, which included difficulty in finding state police escorts for the large component.

The next step for the bridge is the architectural railing fabrication process, according to the city, which includes galvanization and staining, fencing and installation of railing lights. That process, however, has been hindered by supply chain issues — namely, a shortage of steel and trucking — and limitations in the fabrication shop. These factors, as well as design changes, have caused the project completion to be pushed into the fall, according to the city's announcement.

"With the architectural railing constituting the majority of the remaining work, construction activities in the field may be slower in September for a few weeks as the remaining railing components are fabricated and delivered to be installed," the announcement states.

At the same time, the city is moving ahead with planned trail improvements near the bridge, which will replace the seasonal Benjamin Lefkowitz undercrossing at Adobe Creek and give pedestrians and bicyclists a new entrance point into the Baylands from south Palo Alto.

According to the announcement, the new Adobe Creek Reach Trail could be completed in September and open for public use before the rest of the project is completed.

