Fuki Sushi owner, a Palo Alto native, subjected to racial-hate tirade

For three generations, Lumi Gardner's family has operated their popular Fuki Sushi restaurant on El Camino Real in Palo Alto. Last Sunday, the native Palo Altan experienced the Last Sunday, she experienced a tirade of racial hatred she never imagined would happen in her community, she said.
A customer became enraged when a server said the restaurant wasn't accepting cash due to the pandemic. He began shrieking at the server, a petite woman, just 5 feet 2 inches tall, who has worked there for more than 30 years, Gardner told Palo Alto Online. Gardner told her employee that she would step in.
"This is un-American! It's illegal for you to not accept cash," he shouted repeatedly, Gardner wrote in a Facebook post, describing the incident.
"I said I would happily accept cash, simply because I wanted to avoid a possibly dangerous situation. He proceeded to scream back at me 'I don't understand you (through your mask). You are un-American! Where were you even born? Did you even go to school here? You are not American! Go back to your country! You don't belong here! We don't want you here!'"
"I'm like, 'What?!' I don't want to justify that question with an answer," Gardner, who is of Japanese descent, said. "To have somebody say that to you is one thing; to have somebody scream at you is something else."
The man, who was in his 50s, attempted to leave without paying. He returned, ranting and screaming, and he claimed he couldn't understand her because of her mask. He threatened to sue her for running an illegal business, she said.
"I tried to record the entire ordeal out of fear that he would become violent, but my entire body was shaking from shock, fear and anger. He eventually paid with cash and stormed out of the building," she said.
Gardner followed him out to her parking lot to ensure that he didn't damage her property, she said.
"He proceeded to drive over to me, getting uncomfortably close to me. He took out his phone and recorded me while he continued to yell and scream at me about how he was going to sue me, wisely choosing to not express his racist beliefs while on camera," she wrote in her post.
"It was an experience to say the least," Gardner told Palo Alto Online on Friday night. "It's still going on. I got a threatening call last night," she said.
Gardner's story came to light after Menlo Park City Councilman Ray Mueller posted her comments about the incident on his Facebook page. After hearing about the situation from a constituent who was eating at Fuki Sushi and witnessed the abusive tirade, he contacted Palo Alto Vice Mayor Pat Burt. Mueller and Burt went to the restaurant to express support for Gardner, Burt said by phone on Friday. He and Mueller worked to make Gardner, who was still in shock over the incident, feel supported and validated, he said.
"Fuki Sushi is a third-generation restaurant. It's a treasured institution," he said.
Burt said he contacted Palo Alto Mayor Tom DuBois and City Manager Ed Shikada, and Shikada brought Police Chief Bob Jonsen into the loop. Palo Alto Police spokesman Con Maloney said on Friday that the department is investigating the incident, but he could not comment further.
Burt said he wants to do something about addressing this incident and others like it through an event that would potentially involve East Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Palo Alto. He would like the event to support the three communities in an affirming way rather than being reactive.
"Here's what we are as a community, and if there are outliers, we're going to stand up to them," he said.
"We need to keep standing up. This isn't the community we know. It's not a reflection of our community, but sadly, it's a reflection of our time," he said.
For Gardner, the experience was angering as opposed to humiliating. She attended Fairmeadow Elementary School, which she said was "pretty diverse." The family moved to Los Altos and she went to Los Altos High School. She's been working at her parents' restaurant since she was 13 years old. This area and Fuki Sushi are what she has always known and loved.
"I feel I chose to raise my family here and my children here. Where we live, it's unique and it's special. I wouldn't want to live anywhere else. Every day I come in here and I do my best to take care of people and I do it from my heart. I train our people the same way -- that's how you can feel joy every day," she said.
But the COVID-19 pandemic and recent volatile political rhetoric have been stressful and upsetting for many people, she said.
"I just hope people can treat people with kindness. I think it's the only way. I really mean that. I don't want this poison to infect or spread in our community," she said.
Gardner said the man didn't make her feel like an outsider. It makes her mad that anyone would feel entitled to think of treating anyone in that manner.
While the man was berating her in front of her staff and in the parking lot, her bus boy was watching. She felt concerned for him and her other staff members -- people she said are gentle and kind.
"It breaks my heart that (the customer) would do that to someone else and they would not have the confidence to call that out. Most of my team is Asian and I saw that it really struck them hard. They are raising their children here. I could see they felt the same kind of anger that I felt. Their children are American-born," she said.
Comments
Registered user
Stanford
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
An unfortunate incident and one most certainly not reflective of Palo Alto...hopefully.
Wondering...(1) if the customer truly felt this way about Asians in America, why go to an Asian restaurant to dine, and (2) was there a sign posted in front citing that due to the coronavirus, only credit cards would be accepted?
Some people (regardless of their color) are silent racists and the ongoing encumbrances of the pandemic have left many with an extremely short fuse.
Still no excuse to take it out on others as we are all in this pandemic together and enduring the same inconveniences and restrictions.
As an Asian American whose family has been in America for four generations, none of this comes as a surprise as many non-Asians cannot tell the difference between Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Southeast Asian, and Filipino people.
In other words, 'they all look the same'.
The global pandemic has brought out the worst in people and until everyday life returns to some semblance of the past, these incidents will continue and some may eventually turn violent as we have witnessed in various media accounts.
As my late grandfather once conveyed to me upon reflection of being incarcerated in an internment camp during World War II..."Many white people simply tolerate Japanese-Americans but they will never be fully accepted as true American citizens due to an inherent racism that goes back prior to the war."
And this pervasive mentality of hatred and/or contempt towards any person of color is an ongoing trademark of a white America.
As Bob Dylan once wrote in Positively 4th Street, "Why don't you just come out once and scream it?"
And the irate white customer at Fuki Sushi chose to do so.
Registered user
Barron Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Lumi and staff - I am so sorry this guy spewed his racist hate at you.
It is worrisome that after the initial incident, you have been threatened.
I know Fuki Sushi well. It is an island of a calm with a gracious staff and is widely known as having the best Japanese food in town.
We can show support for Lumi and staff by making a to point go there. When we do, make sure to express support. One enraged racist must not get to make the biggest impression.
Registered user
another community
50 minutes ago
Registered user
50 minutes ago
These types of incidents take place far more frequently than most people are aware of.
It happens to Hispanic-Americans and just about every other non-white person whose ancestors immigrated to America at one time.
And while assimilation is the key towards blending into mainstream American culture, there will always be those who resent the presence of non-white people in the United States.
As a Hispanic whose ancestors lived in Texas long before the Alamo, the influx of white settlers into The Lone Star State pretty much relegated Mexicans to second-class citizens and the same occured in California following the Mexican War and Gold Rush.
America is a full-blown racist country and to deny it borders on short-sightedness.
Exploitation is the American recipe for material success and non-whites remain only partially accepted providing they remain silent and/or marry into a white person's family.
Perhaps the key is to appear more white-like if possible.
And judging by all of the blond hair colorings these days (especially among women of color) perhaps this is the only viable path towards acceptance?
Registered user
Los Altos
26 minutes ago
Registered user
26 minutes ago
Quoted from article:
"You are not American! Go back to your country! You don't belong here! We don't want you here!"
Though a physical description of the angry customer was not cited in the article, these are words usually spoken by an unhinged racist white person.
People of color (e.g. African Americans, Asians, and Latinos) generally do not convey such thoughts.
And the same applies to the Native Americans who could have rightfully conveyed these sentiments to the WHITE Pilgrims at Plymouth Rock.
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
8 minutes ago
Registered user
8 minutes ago
>> An unfortunate incident and one most certainly not reflective of Palo Alto...hopefully.
^ Most likely a white bigot from out of town who for some reason or another enjoys Japanese food but not the people who prepare and serve it.
Palo Alto as a whole is not reflective of this particular mindset.