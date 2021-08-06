Arts

Six Midpeninsula entertainment venues, groups to receive federal relief funds

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 6, 2021, 9:46 am
Chris and Marah Sotelo play Jamie and Cathy in Palo Alto Players' "The Last Five Years." The Palo Alto Players was among the local arts groups to receive federal COVID-19 relief funds. Courtesy Henry Wilen.

Six Midpeninsula entertainment venues and arts groups are among the local organizations that will receive federal relief funds designated to help small music and entertainment businesses affected by the pandemic, Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, announced July 28.

The half-dozen arts companies are among 16 such organizations in the 18th Congressional District that are set to receive a total of $13.8 million in Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG). The grant program, run by the Small Business Administration, provides financial support to small music and entertainment businesses that had to temporarily close due to the pandemic. The program's aim is to keep the businesses going and help keep workers on the payroll, according to a press release from Eshoo's office.

"These local venues drive the Bay Area's unique culture and economy, and it's wonderful to see them opening back up with the help of these federal funds," Eshoo said in the press release.

The companies to receive grants include local institutions such as the Palo Alto Players, which is marking its 91st anniversary this season.

According to a list released from Eshoo's office, the six Midpeninsula groups to receive grants are:

• Bus Barn Stage Company, Los Altos — $122,451

• Talent representative Shih-ming Luke, Mountain View — $269,188

• Fox Theatre Property LLC, Palo Alto-based operators of the Fox Theatre in Redwood City — $1,043,810

• Palo Alto Players, Palo Alto — $128,167

• Quarter Note, Palo Alto — $111,178

• West Bay Opera Association, Inc. — $115,679

The SVOG program was established as part of a COVID-19 relief package that passed in December 2020. Eshoo helped secure additional funding for the grant program through the American Rescue Plan, which passed in March.

