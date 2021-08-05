News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussions on increasing services for unhoused residents, improving renters protections

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 5, 2021, 5:20 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 9.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a closed session with representatives from the city's labor unions. The council will then consider adopting a resolution amending the city's wastewater rate schedule; discuss a proposal for protected bikeways on segments of East Meadow Drive, Fabian Way and the Waverley Street path; consider options for increasing services for unhoused residents, including applying for a Project Homekey grant to create an emergency shelter; and designate a voting delegate and alternate for the California Cities 2021 annual conference. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the city's tree ordinance and hear a progress report from the city auditor. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID 946 1874 4621.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss options for improving citywide renter protections; discuss an October event for the faith-based community about opportunities to build and/or convert properties to create affordable-housing units; get a report about the 100 Community Conversations on Race initiative; get an update on the process for allocating Human Services Resources Allocation Process funds; and consider next steps for items on its annual work plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug 12. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussions on increasing services for unhoused residents, improving renters protections

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 5, 2021, 5:20 pm

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 9.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a closed session with representatives from the city's labor unions. The council will then consider adopting a resolution amending the city's wastewater rate schedule; discuss a proposal for protected bikeways on segments of East Meadow Drive, Fabian Way and the Waverley Street path; consider options for increasing services for unhoused residents, including applying for a Project Homekey grant to create an emergency shelter; and designate a voting delegate and alternate for the California Cities 2021 annual conference. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the city's tree ordinance and hear a progress report from the city auditor. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID 946 1874 4621.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss options for improving citywide renter protections; discuss an October event for the faith-based community about opportunities to build and/or convert properties to create affordable-housing units; get a report about the 100 Community Conversations on Race initiative; get an update on the process for allocating Human Services Resources Allocation Process funds; and consider next steps for items on its annual work plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug 12. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.