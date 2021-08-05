PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussions on increasing services for unhoused residents, improving renters protections

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 9.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a closed session with representatives from the city's labor unions. The council will then consider adopting a resolution amending the city's wastewater rate schedule; discuss a proposal for protected bikeways on segments of East Meadow Drive, Fabian Way and the Waverley Street path; consider options for increasing services for unhoused residents, including applying for a Project Homekey grant to create an emergency shelter; and designate a voting delegate and alternate for the California Cities 2021 annual conference. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the city's tree ordinance and hear a progress report from the city auditor. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID 946 1874 4621.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss options for improving citywide renter protections; discuss an October event for the faith-based community about opportunities to build and/or convert properties to create affordable-housing units; get a report about the 100 Community Conversations on Race initiative; get an update on the process for allocating Human Services Resources Allocation Process funds; and consider next steps for items on its annual work plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug 12. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.