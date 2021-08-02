Starting Tuesday, mask mandates return to Bay Area amid surge in COVID cases

Seven Bay Area counties announced Monday that residents will be required to wear masks in nearly all indoor settings, marking the first major step in reversing a statewide rollback of public health restrictions in June.
The mask mandate, which begins on Tuesday, comes as COVID-19 cases spike across the Bay Area, with some of the highest case rates since February of this year. Public health officials said at a Monday press conference that the delta variant of the virus is far more contagious and now accounts for the vast majority of new cases in the region, requiring protective measures to keep infection rates and COVID-19 hospitalizations under control.
"The delta variant is now the dominant variant in our area," said Dr. George Han, Santa Clara County's deputy public health officer. "And because it's more contagious, we need more protection, and that comes in the form of masks as the easiest and best tools that we have."
All of the county public health orders are nearly identical, requiring vaccinated and unvaccinated residents alike to wear face coverings when indoors with people who aren't part of their households. In Santa Clara County, the regulations include a short list of exceptions including work in closed rooms or offices; indoor dining while patrons are actively eating or drinking; and swimming and showering at the gym. Residents are strongly discouraged from dining indoors and are asked to mask up in crowded outdoor areas.
The mandate will be simultaneously rolled out in the counties of Santa Clara, San Mateo, San Francisco, Alameda, Marin, Contra Costa and Sonoma. These public health orders do not have a sunset date, and come just days after the California Department of Public Health recommended universal masking in public indoor settings statewide.
In Santa Clara County, there is now an average of 202 new cases per day over the last week, the highest rates since late February, according to county data. That's almost 10 times higher than the low point in June, despite a countywide vaccination rate of 78% among residents age 12 and older. San Mateo County saw a similar large spike to 87 cases per day during the week of July 15.
Sonoma County Health Officer Sundari Mase said the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the strongest protections against the virus, and that the infection rate among the unvaccinated is six times higher than those who are vaccinated — a stark difference, given that unvaccinated residents make up just a small minority of the county population. But she said the vaccine alone is not enough to combat the delta variant, which is much more widespread and aggressive opponent.
The California Department of Public Health reported that the delta variant accounts for 84.4% of COVID cases this month, a rapid increase from just 53.1% in June and 5.9% in May. In Sonoma, it accounts for 95% of all new cases.
"It's not the same virus that we were combating last year, or even a few months ago," Mase said.
Fully vaccinated residents are included in the mask mandate because they, too, can get infected with so-called breakthrough cases, and Los Angeles County health officials reported last week that 20% of all new cases were among those who were vaccinated. Though people who are vaccinated are far less likely to suffer severe illness or end up in the hospital, they may spread the virus in public settings like grocery stores and restaurants.
In a statement following the press conference, Scott Morrow, San Mateo County's health officer, described the mask mandate as a less disruptive public health requirement that can reduce community transmission while still allowing higher-risk activities to take place.
"As San Mateo County joins its neighbors in issuing these orders, the goal is to avoid disrupting businesses and residents' everyday activities," Morrow said. "We want our communities to stay open while being as safe as possible."
Like past mask mandates, Han said he recommends people wear a surgical or medical-grade mask and, barring that, a well-fitted cloth mask. Enforcement will largely fall to individual businesses, many of whom made face coverings optional for vaccinated individuals less than two months ago.
Though the new public health orders are even-handed with residents regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, public health officers were emphatic in encouraging people to get vaccinated. Broad nationwide trends show that 97% of people ending up in the hospital with severe symptoms are unvaccinated, and local hospital admissions for people with COVID-19 are surging. In Contra Costa County, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients doubled in just the past 10 days, and are up 400% in the month of July.
In Sonoma, 100% of the ICU patients with COVID-19 were unvaccinated and could have protected themselves from the virus.
"This is really tragic given the widespread availability of vaccines in the area," Mase said. "It's needed now more than ever."
I knew it; kept the mask on the car floor & handlebars 'cause I knew they weren't done taking our freedom...
Yes it is. A variant is still the same virus. Otherwise the vaccines wouldn't be effective.
This kind of scare-tactics language is irresponsible coming from our local health officials.
Note that they didn't talk about absolute hospitalization numbers. Sounds like they're hiding the fact that hospitals are not even close to being overwhelmed, which is what they're trying to imply.
So now they are advising against dining indoors - again. Hopefully this will mean that Cal Ave and University will remain closed to traffic.
[Portion removed.]
2. It is and it isn’t the same virus. The Delta variant is 60% more transmissible than the original strain of virus and the CDC found it is somewhat vaccine resistant and vaccinated people can transmit it to others. The fact that it is more transmissible means a larger amount of people can become infected in a shorter amount of time and potentially overrun the health care system [portion removed.] Fortunately, it hasn’t become more deadly and the vaccines are still highly effective against it. So you are only partially correct.
3. Hospitalization data is widely available on county health data dashboards. Health officials aren’t trying to “scare anyone.” I think Morrow said it best that masking is the least restrictive mitigation and will allow businesses to stay open. I'm hopeful we won’t have a tremendous spike in hospitalizations in the Bay Area due to the tremendous vaccine uptake here.
4. Equating masking with a loss of freedom and/or conflating a public health issue with issues of individual freedom is for the simple. Other people also have “the freedom” to not become infected. Mask up.
5. With all of the constant news of Delta and it’s transmissibility, and the stats about how 97% of hospitalized people are unvaccinated, you would have to be absolutely crazy at this point to walk around unvaccinated in my opinion.
6. “The virus doesn’t care what type of indoor space you’re in," said Dr. Han, deputy health officer in SC. “There is a risk that you could get in contact with the virus that causes COVID.”
But wait! You all stood on stage together and made a grand proclamation about schools being safe last month. That’s indoors! Which is it? Will kids be safe?
Most of us knew this was coming. It's frustrating, but I have quite the mask collection. Unbelievable.
SFGATE quotes SCC deputy health officer George Han as saying "The vaccines have proven that they can effectively prevent severe illness and death, and they are continuing to do so. However, because the Delta variant is transmitted alarmingly easily, including by people who are vaccinated, we need the added protection of masks back into our lives until everyone is able to be vaccinated, especially children."
Web Link
SFGate adds "The latest estimate for when approval [of vaccines for children ages 12 and younger] might happen is 'early to midwinter,' NBC News reported,"
Will this ever end?
[Portion removed.]
Mask mandates should not be the new normal no matter how many times you are told this, 24/7. This is ignoble forced conformity by the most fearful and conservative who actively advocate Draconian theft of civil liberties. They just love to make decisions for you. Of course, these same people would advocate another lock-down at the drop of a hat and yes, they imperil the ability of Newsom to defeat the recall effort.
The 90-day window for the full investigation that President Biden authorized to get to the source of the coronavirus may not be enough because the PRC is reluctant to disclose all of the key facts and details pertaining to its experimental Covid lab in Wuhan.
And Dr. Fauci authorized the NIH grant to China for these experiments though he says that he had no way of knowing what they were up to.
America is always giving away money and it's high time to reign this practice in.
Mask up people. Shelter in place is next to come.
Show long-term data on the efficacy and safety of the vaccine on adults and children.
Ruh-Roh, things are looking bad for Newsom but good for the recall.
"The fact that it is more transmissible means a larger amount of people can become infected in a shorter amount of time and potentially overrun the health care system like what is currently happening in Florida. "
No it's not. Cases are up in Florida, but hospitals are nowhere close to being overwhelmed.
"And Dr. Fauci authorized the NIH grant to China for these experiments though he says that he had no way of knowing what they were up to."
Wrong all the way. The US had a team of scientists in the NIV. Trump's people yanked them out and blinded us.
There are no civil liberties/Constitutional rights issues involved in reasonable regulations to protect public health. Nothing in the Constitution prohibits reasonable regulations for public health, safety, and welfare. I so wish people would recognize this when it comes to wearing masks! The "Spanish flu" seemed to be ebbing, so people threw away their masks--and guess what? It came back with a vengeance, causing more deaths--and more mask mandates.
Yes, it is uncomfortable to wear masks in the heat; yes, one can wish one didn't have to. But my (fully vaccinated) choice is to run the risk of transmitting the virus to others or getting COVID19 myself. Get over yourselves and help us all by wearing masks unless you have serious COPD, etc.
The mask mandate is for all of the Bay Area and not just SCC. Understand a pandemic effects all people and the virus doesn’t respect county borders so that is also why the mandate is across the board to all Bay Area counties.
Right from the article it states:
“In Santa Clara County, there is now an average of 202 new cases per day over the last week, the highest rates since late February, according to county data. That's almost 10 times higher than the low point in June, despite a countywide vaccination rate of 78% among residents age 12 and older.”
This is why a mask mandate has been reimplemented. In my previous comment I also discussed how vaccinated people can transmit the Delta to others.
Finally, your ongoing premise about masking being a “Draconian Theft of Civil Liberties” is false and you are wrong.
Web Link
Key Excerpts:
As for a mask mandate violating someone's personal liberty, there's a 115-year-old precedent. In 1905, a citizen argued in the Jacobson v. Massachusetts case that a smallpox inoculation mandate infringed on his rights, but the Supreme Court upheld the Cambridge Board of Health's authority to require the vaccine under the 10th Amendment./The Constitution gives states the ability to protect the welfare, safety and health of the public, and in the face of a global pandemic, courts have found that mask mandates are a justified measure. Since the mandates also don't prohibit a person from gathering or sharing their opinions except if the person refuses to wear a mask, it's not a free-speech issue, and Jacobsen provides a long-standing precedent that the right to liberty is not without restriction.
[Portion removed.]
[Portion removed.]
Why does Mr. Vopa get to cite case numbers without ever mentioning how few Covid-related deaths there have been in Santa Clara County lately? Me 2 is right. The hospitals and ventilators in Santa Clara County are not in danger of shortage and no beds. That's an exaggeration stretched uncomfortably to support Mr. Vopa's argument to curtail civil liberties by demand of the loudest and fattest. See, 'if they can make us all panic, they can start martial law.' ded prez said that. Very amusing then that Mr. Vopa blandly generalizes that the courts since 1905 support his right to curtain freedoms as he sees fit. The Courts have made some stupid decisions since 1905, and many get overturned and so forth.
So does this mean that all indoor theatre and music rehearsals and performances have to cease immediately if performers can't mask? All indoor sports? Or do these fall under the category of activities "that cannot be done while wearing a face covering."? The order does not clearly or comprehensively list all such exempted activities, but gives a few examples and implies that the rest can somehow be deduced:
"Regardless of vaccination status, all persons must wear face coverings at all times when indoors except:
1. in their own residence or working in a closed room or office alone or with members of their household;
2. when they are actively performing an activity that cannot be done while wearing a face covering (e.g., actively eating or drinking, swimming or showering in a fitness facility, or obtaining a medical or cosmetic service requiring removal of a face covering);
3. as specifically exempted from use of face coverings under the guidance of CDPH at Web Link (e.g., to communicate with someone who is hearing impaired or where a face covering poses a safety risk)."
Announcing this with less than one day's notice, the County really needs to clarify what activities are allowed to continue, or else arts and sports and other activities will just shut down for fear of being cited by the County.
Web Link
@JBS Deaths are a lagging indicator, because it takes weeks for people to die of COVID. Hospitalizations happen sooner, and symptomatic infections even sooner than that. That's why public health officials look at the level of (symptomatic) infections to predict what will happen with hospitalizations and deaths in the weeks to come.
By the way, the new order says you can't wear a bandana or scarf as a "face covering." I know some locations such as airports had restrictions like that before, but I don't recall it generally being part of previous mask mandates.
"A face covering does not include a scarf, ski mask, balaclava, bandana, turtleneck, collar, or single layer of fabric or any mask that has an unfiltered one-way exhaust valve."
Web Link
Pure hygiene theater without supporting data. Makes people feel like they are Doing Something, as well as wearing their political flag on their face.
Immunizations (and natural immunity) are the only things that actually work and even so, covid will remain endemic just like chickenpox, measles, etc. AND it doesn't even make most people very sick, unlike all those other viruses that WE DID NOT FREAK OUT ABOUT.
Someday we will stop overreacting to this one thing and remember that we have to live with all sorts of risks. Covid barely registers among all of life's risks.
1. A mask is not a political statement and masks do work. Stop being weird.
2. COVID actually does make most people sick and you know, causes death. That’s just misinformation. Take a look past PA and look at where the world is. It was the #1 cause of death in the U.S. before vaccinations became available so your premise is false.
3. Measles and chickenpox are endemic but we aren’t there yet with Covid. Not even close. We are still, 18 months later, in the outbreak phase. So, false, Covid hasn’t reached the “life’s daily risks” phase yet. Cases and hospitalizations have accelerated at an alarming rate due to Delta and breakthrough cases are being reported. You can actually argue the opposite, that we are now in pandemic 2.0.
4. Although it may actually become true, stating “the virus will be endemic” is falling for the Government propaganda that “we all must learn to live with this virus.” We have vaccines available that could eradicate the virus like smallpox. There has been no coordinated global effort to eradicate it. The vaccines are presented as a “silver bullet” out of the pandemic. Everything is about the economy, and profit over human lives instead.
5. You talk tough about Covid here, but were very scared AND FREAKED OUT ABOUT taking a little shot. You don’t fool me Jane!
6. I’m just thankful we now have a real President to help handle this emergency caused at least on a secondary level by “The Former Guy.” In fact, arguably the great President Biden already has done his part by taking the empty shell of OWS and in a few short months delivered enough vaccine to every American citizen that wanted it. It’s not Biden’s fault that the “plague enthusiasts” may have mental disorders and wouldn’t take the shot. I’m sure if “The Former Guy” was re-elected he would be on the golf course while we all would either still be waiting for our shots or sick in bed with COVID. Finally, I’m sorry about your mental disorder also.