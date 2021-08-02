News

Collision between Caltrain, person reported in Palo Alto

by Bay City News Service / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 2, 2021, 11:27 pm

A Caltrain train pulls out of the downtown Palo Alto train station on July 24, 2019. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Caltrain has reported a collision between a train and a person on the tracks Monday night in Palo Alto, agency officials said.

An alert about the collision involving southbound train No. 192 was posted on Twitter at 10:22 p.m. by Caltrain.

The Palo Alto Avenue grade crossing was closed as of 10:25 p.m., Palo Alto police said in a Nixle alert. The public has been advised to take alternate routes.

The incident will be investigated by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, which has jurisdiction over the tracks, police said.

Delays are expected. No other details were immediately released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

Rebecca Eisenberg
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
2 hours ago
Rebecca Eisenberg, Old Palo Alto
Registered user
2 hours ago

Can you please provide more information, including where exactly this collision occurred? Also, you make reference to "the grade crossing." What grade crossing is closed? Of course, the issue here is not about traffic; it is about the fact that a human being was hit, and presumably killed, by a train (again) in Palo Alto. Please update this story.

