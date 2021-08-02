Collision between Caltrain, person reported in Palo Alto

Caltrain has reported a collision between a train and a person on the tracks Monday night in Palo Alto, agency officials said.

An alert about the collision involving southbound train No. 192 was posted on Twitter at 10:22 p.m. by Caltrain.

The Palo Alto Avenue grade crossing was closed as of 10:25 p.m., Palo Alto police said in a Nixle alert. The public has been advised to take alternate routes.

The incident will be investigated by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, which has jurisdiction over the tracks, police said.

Delays are expected. No other details were immediately released.