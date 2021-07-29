News

PUBLIC AGENDA: No City Council meeting this week

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Thu, Jul 29, 2021

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 2.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

