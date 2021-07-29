Palo Alto Unified looks to outsource distance learning for students uncomfortable returning to class

Palo Alto Unified students who don't feel comfortable returning to the classroom this fall will be allowed to learn remotely, but they won't be taught by any teachers from the school district.
Superintendent Don Austin said the district is turning to a third-party education service this school year to fulfill the state's requirement to offer an "independent study program."
"With three weeks left (until the start of school), we're not going to create an entire new … school program for distant learning," Austin told this news organization. "You just can't. So we're looking at third-party vendors."
Passed into law on July 9, the state requires that every public school district offer a remote learning option to students who might fear medical risks of being inside the classroom and the requirements of the program go well beyond the state's earlier independent study protocols: Student-to-teacher ratios have to be equal to the in-person ratio; access to Wi-Fi must be made available; qualifying students have to be provided free or reduced-price meals; and students must be able to transition to in-person classes if they choose to do so, among other criteria.
But what's not dictated is who must teach the remote classes.
On Thursday, Palo Alto's Board of Education will meet for a special meeting to approve a contract with Stride Learning Solutions, which provides customized online curriculum for K-12 students. With Stride, students will have asynchronous and synchronous instruction with a teacher from the company's online faculty.
Austin said the district sees the new program as an opportunity to provide an alternative to families whose children feel at risk or who can't wear a mask.
It "is for anyone that feels their health is at risk, and there's no criteria beyond that," Austin said. "There is no preexisting health condition requirement; there's no documentation of health issues requirement; and now, although I don't believe it's written in the guidelines, if somebody is opposed to wearing a mask, that can be a reason."
If the contract with Stride is approved on Thursday, the service will cost the district around $3,000 per student or $1.8 million for the school year, assuming a 6% student enrollment rate into the program, according to the board meeting agenda. As of July 22, roughly 400 students in the district had requested a remote learning option in a recent nonbinding districtwide survey, Austin said.
"It's not a small number," he said.
Thursday's meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the district office, 25 Churchill Ave. View the agenda at go.boarddocs.com. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by going to pausd.zoom.us/j/95316184997 or dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 953 1618 4997.
Comments
Registered user
Palo Alto High School
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
This is a great plan in my opinion. Hopefully it will be a short term program since in person learning is optimal for mental health. I do hope that people do get vaccinated so ideally we can get back to some semblance of normalcy. Clearly those with serious health issues need to be extra cautious.
I just wish there was a way to make sure that those participating are indeed doing it for physical health reasons. Mentally, all should be in person since isolation only triggers mental health challenges, in my opinion.
Thanks PAUSD for coming up with an external organization that can address this until things are calmed down with COVID.
Registered user
Barron Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I seriously wonder what % of PAUSD students will WANT to do this type of independent study program, with non-PAUSD teachers and with no ability to participate in extracurricular activities.