New CDC advice: Most vaccinated Californians should wear masks indoors

Editor's note: This article was updated on July 28 to report that state officials have decided to follow the new CDC guidelines.
Nearly all vaccinated Californians should return to wearing masks indoors under new federal guidelines issued Tuesday for areas where COVID-19 is surging.
The new guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention apply to regions with "high or substantial" transmission rates, which includes 45 of California's 58 counties and about 96% of its nearly 40 million people.
The guidelines would cover all of California's most populous counties. The counties, with lower COVID-19 rates, that are not included are: Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, San Benito, Glenn, Tehama, Lassen, Modoc, Sierra, Alpine, Mono, Inyo and Tulare. About 1.7 million people live in those counties.
The announcement reverses an earlier CDC recommendation, issued in mid-May, that it was safe for vaccinated people to remove their masks in most settings.
All unvaccinated people, including children not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, should continue to wear masks in all public indoor places under state and federal recommendations.
The CDC also recommended on Tuesday that vaccinated people in all areas of the country wear masks indoors if they are immunocompromised or have a higher risk of severe disease if infected, or if they live with someone who is. It also issued guidelines that everyone who attends, works at or visits a K-12 school wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
As in other states, California's COVID-19 cases have spiked in recent weeks as the more infectious delta variant has become dominant. Nearly 30% of eligible Californians remain unvaccinated along with children too young to be immunized.
Nationally, nearly two-thirds of U.S. counties are experiencing high or substantial transmission rates, according to CDC data.
State health officials on Tuesday reported more than 7,700 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths, compared to about 700 new cases on June 15, the state's reopening day.
In response, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said health care workers and state employees must be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing and wear masks. The federal government is expected to follow suit on Thursday, CNN reported Tuesday.
Los Angeles County and city officials also renewed indoor mask mandates in mid-July. Yolo and Ventura counties have followed suit.
On Wednesday, the state public health department updated its mask guidance to align with the new CDC recommendations, asking vaccinated Californians to mask up in indoor public spaces.
The new federal guidelines were prompted by evidence showing that the delta variant may be more likely than other variants to cause breakthrough cases in vaccinated people, and those people may still carry large quantities of the virus that can be passed to others, said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. But she also noted that such breakthrough cases remain rare.
In California, about 21,000 breakthrough cases have been identified among nearly 21 million fully vaccinated people — just .1%, according to state health data.
Some public health experts were relieved by the CDC's reversal on Tuesday after criticizing its previous guidance, issued before the delta variant became predominant, as misguided.
"The CDC's decision in May to apply one size fits all mask guidance regardless of vaccines or prevalence was always a bad one for this exact reason: every community is different, and public health should be flexible enough to accommodate those distinctions," University of Saskatchewan virologist Angela Rasmussen tweeted Tuesday. "By oversimplifying complex and uncertain situations … we will not convince people to wear masks if they weren't already or persuade skeptics to get vaccinated."
CDC has lost a lot of credibility and we need to scrutinize their policy recommendations carefully.
We have data showing that immunizations *are* very effective even against variants. We also have accumulated data showing that general masking with those little blue masks and cloth is *not* very effective. Masking is just a feel-good measure to demonstrate political affiliation and to make people feel like they have some control.
We know that people can protect themselves if they choose. Let's let them decide which risks they choose to accept.
Back to the new normal. Are we safe yet??? Not as long as fools refuse to have themselves and their families vaccinated. Maybe they should move somewhere far away. If only.
What about the contact tracing app? This was supposed to alert us when we have been near someone who has tested positive? This with vaccines was supposed to make us safe.
I have the vaccine, I have the app. I have not been alerted that I have been near someone who has tested positive.
Can we believe anything any more? I feel it is now a power grab policy to get us to do what government wants.
If the vaccine and the app both work then we should not have to depend on flimsy pieces of poor fitting fabric to "keep us safe" or anyone else safe!
What about the vaccine passport app? Can't that give us freedom?
“Masking is just a feel-good measure to demonstrate political affiliation and to make people feel like they have some control“
No it’s not. [Portion removed.] Masking is highly effective but not a magic shield. It depends on the amount of time spent indoors. It’s also “masking in combination with distancing.” Please stop spreading false information that “masks don’t work” and stating the nonsense case about “personal freedom.” [Portion removed.] Masking DOES protect you and others.
I think I’ll believe the MIT researchers over your misinformed post:
Web Link
Also, this isn’t about the “CDC’s credibility.” It’s a fluid situation. If everybody would have taken the vaccine, since we had more vaccine than we knew what to do with in the U.S. we likely wouldn’t have had to mask up again. But blame the CDC and not the vaccine holdouts. Sigh.
@The Bystander:
You have posted similar. You are likely pretty safe now. The problem is the CDC knows that the Delta Variant is somewhat vaccine resistant. It’s causing an increase in so called breakthrough cases. Reading between the lines, the CDC likely doesn’t want to announce this formally because they are worried the vaccine holdouts will say things like, “well if the vaccine isn’t effective why should I get it?” Public health is not a power grab. It really falls on the shoulders of the unvaccinated at this point. The Delta variant is two times more transmissible than smallpox. It has the potential to infect more people and cause an uptick in hospitalizations and deaths very quickly due to its transmissibility.
Pfizer announced today their booster will give protection against the Delta. So it will be a 1/2/3 dose soon.
Web Link
@"The Voice": I agree with you almost completely.
Also, re the Pfizer booster data I found online in a Pfizer quarterly report, there is a lot of promise but there is a lot of further work to be done to make such booster injections deemed safe and prudent for general public distribution. In the mean time, masking, social distancing, and avoiding unnecessary and/or recreational indoor exposure appear to be the best alternatives.
The data and conclusions are not peer reviewed, and the data cited appear to apply only for age groups 18 to 65 (5x titer), and 65 to 85 (11x titer) years old.
The statements of 5x to 11x greater potential protection from the Delta variant following a third "booster" dose of the Pfizer / BNT vaccine are only applicable for patients who have received their first two doses of the Pfizer / BNT vaccine. They do not apply to those of us who have received two doses of Moderna, J&J, or Astrazenica vaccines.
There was a time that blue media told more of the truth than red media regarding the virus science, e.g., the people most at risk by age, body fat, and comorbidity, and the helpfulness of masking, etc. That unfortunately is no longer the case. Now, many people on team blue are still clinging to the nostalgia of defeating Trump (who did not try hardly at all in this regard). So, back comes all the contradictions---yes, the vaccine is something good, but you should mask again, and similar mandates because it sounds like doing something to the overly fearful and conservative, most easily controlled, uncritical, and submissive. As I have said before, the left does not have to tell civil libertarians to take a hike, there's no place for your opinions on the blue team. But that is what we are doing by these panicky Nanny state re-masking mandate orders for the fully vaccinated, and the very young and fit, etc.
Downtown North
