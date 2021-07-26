Arts

On stage: 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown'

Foothill College offers in-person production featuring the 'Peanuts' gang

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Foothill College returns to in-person productions in summer 2021 with "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. Courtesy Foothill College.

"Happiness is singing together when day is through. And happiness is those who sing with you." So croons the cast of "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" in the finale number, "Happiness."

And, no doubt bringing happiness to many locals, Foothill College's musical theater program has returned to in-person singing (and acting, and dancing). The aforementioned musical (first produced in 1967), based on Charles Schulz's beloved and long-running "Peanuts" comic strip, features Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and, of course, Charlie Brown.

The show was written by Clark Gesner, with additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and additional dialogue by Michael Mayer. Foothill's production is directed by Milissa Carey, with musical direction from Dolores Duran-Cefalu.

The production opened July 23 and performances continue through Sunday, Aug. 1 (see online for performance schedule). Seating is limited to 200 people per performance and mask and social-distancing policies are in effect (masks required regardless of vaccination status). Performances take place at Smithwick Theatre, Foothill College, 12345 El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills.

Tickets are $40 general admission, $35 seniors, $20 students and $15 youth under 15. The one-act play runs for about 90 minutes, no intermission. No concessions, other than bottled water, will be available.

More information is available at foothill.edu.

