Earthwise Productions hosts concert series at Palo Alto Art Center

Scott Amendola and Phillip Greenlief, La Doña, and David James Trio will perform free matinee shows

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

La Doña will perform at the Palo Alto Art Center on Aug. 7, 2021.

After a pandemic pause, Palo Alto's Earthwise Productions is back in action, hosting live, local concerts. First up is a series of free, matinee shows at the Palo Alto Art Center at 1313 Newell Road.

On Saturday, July, 31 at 2 p.m., drummer Scott Amendola and saxophonist/composer Phillip Greenlief will perform as a jazz duo. Pianist/composer/multimedia artist ​​Motoko Honda will open the show.

The planned performance for Saturday, Aug. 7, is already sold out, although a waitlist is available: San Francisco's acclaimed La Doña (songwriter, trumpet player and vocalist Cecilia Peña-Govea) and band.

Guitarist/composer David James will perform with his trio at the Palo Alto Art Center Aug. 14, 2021. Courtesy Chuck Gee.

And on Saturday, Aug. 14, listeners can catch the David James Trio, featuring James on guitar and vocals, Beth Custer on clarinet and vocals, and Alan Williams on trombone and vocals. The trio will explore and improvise around new and recent James' compositions.

The current fine-art exhibition at the Art Center, "The Black Index," runs through Aug. 14.

"Although unofficially so, the Earthwise series is in dialogue with the art show, or a reaction to it, or a tribute. How do words, images and melody affect societal change? What is the distinction between the arts and entertainment? How does hearing new music influence the way you see or make art?," according to Earthwise Productions' website.

More information is available at earthwiseproductions.live.

