Around Town: Palo Alto Utilities cautions customers about phone scams

In the latest Around Town column, news about a phone scam that demands Palo Alto Utilities customers pay a purportedly overdue bill and former Menlo Park Mayor Mickie Winkler, who's no longer running for governor.

DON'T FALL FOR IT ... If you find yourself picking up a call from someone who says they work for Palo Alto Utilities and claims your bill is overdue, think twice. Chances are you've been hit by a scammer who will persuade you to pay now through a wire transfer or money transfer service. If not, you risk losing your utilities services.

The request can come off as legitimate even before you answer, as these scammers can make the Utilities Customer Call Center phone number display on the recipient's caller ID, according to Utilities Comunications Manager Catherine Elvert. In some cases, the phone number can appear to be the business line of a city employee. That was the case for one city electrician during a recent wave of the scam. "This poor electrician started receiving hundreds of phone calls from people either angry that they were feeling like they were being scammed or concerned that the call was legitimate," Elvert said. "It's inconvenient and it's annoying."

It's likely the scammers are overseas making hundreds or thousands of scam calls in a day. While Palo Alto Utilities hasn't heard of many people following through with the scammers' request, it has happened and the amount of losses have varied. The department only notifies customers of an overdue bill in writing and other means of communication.

Anyone who finds themselves faced with a potential scammer is asked to immediately report the call to the Utilities Customer Call Center at 650-329-2161. For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.