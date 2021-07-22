To create more equitable communities, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative updates Community Fund program

Now in its fifth year, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) Community Fund is taking applications for grants that will benefit organizations addressing socioeconomic gaps on a local level in multiple areas, including housing, health care, education and career development.

Originally open to nonprofits working in Menlo Park's Belle Haven neighborhood, East Palo Alto, North Fair Oaks and Redwood City, CZI has expanded eligibility to groups across all of San Mateo County. CZI is also adding a 24-person panel made up of its employees and community members in San Mateo County "to ensure grantmaking decisions are informed by community participation and feedback."

Another notable change this year is the shift to two-year grants of up to $200,000, which "provide partners with greater flexibility and opportunity to respond to crises, build capacity, and strengthen outcomes," a July 12 press release states.

Since launching in 2017, the Community Fund has awarded grants to more than 90 organizations. "Local organizations have been a driving force in the response to COVID-19, supporting the health, safety and resilience of their communities," Cristina Huezo, vice president of community at CZI, said in the release. "Now more than ever, they need additional support to address the socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic."

Applications for the latest round of funding will be accepted through Aug. 27 at chanzuckerberg.com/community/fund.