School district fires contractor after trapped ground squirrels die

Macartney said that animal control officers are investigating the situation. The division filed a report with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which issues trapping permits. A Fish and Wildlife spokesperson said they don't comment on ongoing investigations.

One of those residents was Jenny Kiratli, who was walking her dog that Sunday evening at about 6:30 p.m. when she noticed several dogs were glued to the fence surrounding the ballfield. When her dog pulled her to the fence, Kiratli said she noticed the partially covered trap in the field. She couldn't climb the fence and the gate was locked. She spoke with another dog walker who saw movement inside the trap and said the animal had been there for at least a couple of days.

The Palo Alto Unified School District terminated its contract with a pest control company on July 14 after ground squirrels that it trapped were recently found languishing in so-called live or humane traps. One of the animals died in the trap and a second was later euthanized, said Cody Macartney, Palo Alto's lead animal control officer.

"Clearly, there was a misstep there," she said. The district had contacted Advanced IPM to understand what checks and balances the company has in place and how they monitor the traps. Advanced IPM, headquartered in Roseville, a city in Placer County, has an office in San Jose, according to the company's website.

Macartney said he hasn't ruled out issuing a citation to the offending party. The recent incident is the third time animal control officers have been called out to Gunn to investigate in the last two years, he said. Animal Control has been in talks with the school district and tried to get them in line with the law, he added.

Animal-trapping contractors under California law are supposed to check the traps, which are wire cages that don't snare the animal's leg, at least every 24 hours, Macartney said. For-profit businesses must be permitted by the state and are regulated on how they can trap and euthanize the animals. State law also requires trapped animals to be killed by shooting or given a lethal injection. In many jurisdictions, discharging a firearm is illegal, so shooting is not an option, he added.

"The natural habit of this pest species is to dig extensive burrow systems that damage fields and landscape areas. Left unchecked, these burrows can be so extensive that they undermine the structural integrity of foundations and buildings," the company said. In large numbers, they can also be vectors for some flea-borne diseases.

"We strive to serve our community with excellence by following local, county and state guidelines and regulations, and we care deeply about our environment and ecosystem. In fact, we met with a local Palo Alto animal control officer to get their advice and counsel on the best approach to this issue. We take great pride in helping to protect students, staff and the community that enjoys the Gunn campus," the company said in the statement.

Chow said the ground squirrels dig in the playing fields, and several students and coaches have broken or sprained ankles after falling into the holes. The district hired the contractor to trap the animals at Gunn and Palo Alto high schools for five days each month. The traps are supposed to be checked daily, she said.

Chow said she doesn't know what other methods might be used as deterrents. There's a balance between safety on the fields and the ground squirrels, but whatever methods are being used, she said they should not involve leaving the animals to suffer needlessly without food, water and in the heat.

"Trapping animals is a short-term solution to a long-term problem. Trapping just creates a void. There are better alternatives," he said, noting that the district and the public can contact the Santa Clara County Vector Control District for assistance.

Palo Alto Animal Control prefers using deterrents, such as adding plants that have a smell that the animals don't like, instead of trapping and euthanization, he said. The squirrels live near a creek and the surrounding rural area is their home. The high school will never get rid of all of them.

Macartney said the ground squirrels were nowhere near any buildings and that it would take many animals at least a year to damage any buildings in the way the company has portrayed. While it is possible to transfer diseases to humans from their fleas, that's also the case with any kind of animal that has fleas and there would likely be many animals in a given area. That isn't the case at Gunn.

School district fires contractor after trapped ground squirrels die

Cages were set up to prevent injuries on Gunn High's playing fields