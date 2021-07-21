San Mateo County supervisors approve millions in relief for small businesses

This is different from previous grant programs which were administered on a first-come first-served basis, which put some businesses at a disadvantage if they did not have access to digital tools.

To apply, businesses need to submit a short preliminary application and then grantees will be randomly selected.

First, the Board of Supervisors allocated $2 million of federal funding for small businesses that have not received other relief funding in the past year.

To support small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Mateo County supervisors on Tuesday approved small business relief funds and passed a law that would allow home food sales.

Director of the Environmental Health Services Division, Heather Forshey, said that the program was designed to create an entry into food business entrepreneurship by minimizing overhead and allowing people to use their residential space to make food.

The "Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations" ordinance will create a process for permitting home kitchens under the county's Environmental Health Services Division, in accordance with state law.

Second, the supervisors introduced an ordinance that would allow food sales from home kitchens.

Applications for this small business grant program will open in August. Then, the San Mateo Credit Union Community Fund will administer grants on a rolling basis in September and early October.

To help businesses apply, the county plans to continue partnering with the Peninsula Chinese Business Association and Environmental Innovations to provide door-to-door outreach in multiple languages.

Several people called in to Tuesday's meeting to support the ordinance, including representatives from Shef, a home meals delivery platform, and Foodnome, an online legal marketplace for homecooked food in the U.S.

Once the permits are issued, permit holders can apply for grant funding to help with startup costs, like food safety training, advertising, marketing and web presence. Permit holders could receive grants of $2,500, as the Board allocated $62,500 to provide grants to 25 permit holders.

Forshey said that the county will begin accepting permit applications in August and permits will be issued in October.

The supervisors also allocated $238,000 of federal funds to the Health Services Division to cover the administrative costs of regulating these home food sales.

The ordinance goes into effect in 30 days and will stay in place for a two-year pilot period.

Funding for each of these initiatives comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

These businesses will be eligible for grants of $2,500, $5,000 or $10,000 each depending on the type of business. To be eligible, businesses must have a permit from the Environmental Health Services Division. Those that received grants from previous grant programs will not be eligible for this funding.

The county's new law would mean that people could prepare food for sale in their own homes.

"This takes away from time with our family and is an inconvenience since we have to transport our supplies and ingredients back and forth," the caller said, adding that the new law would help families gain supplemental income while creating a more flexible schedule.

One Daly City resident who uses Shef said she's had a good experience using the platform but has to travel to San Francisco to use a commercial kitchen.

San Mateo County supervisors approve millions in relief for small businesses

Board also passes law to allow home food sales