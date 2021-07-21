Mountain View's Concerts on the Plaza series kicks off July 23

In the past year or so, many activities have moved outdoors out of necessity, but music in the park — or plaza, in this case — has long been a summertime treat that now just happens to have public health precautions already built in. The city of Mountain View is hosting Concerts on the Plaza, a series of five outdoor concerts at Civic Center Plaza, 500 Castro St., Mountain View.

The series, which features a variety of music, will help offer a fun start to summer weekends, with shows taking place every other Friday evening, 6-7:30 p.m., through Sept. 17.

The RPM Band kicks off the series on Friday, July 23. Founded in 1979, the band plays favorite rock'n'roll dance music from the 70s, 80s and 90s, according to their website.

The series also features: Jerry Jay Quartet​ (Aug. 6); Charity Kahn (Aug. 20); Samba Cruz Quartet (Sept. 3) and Dolce Musica (Sept. 17)​.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. For more information, visit mountainview.gov