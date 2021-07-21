Arts

Filoli art walk showcases local artists in a garden setting

Visitors can peruse original art while strolling the grounds of historic estate

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 21, 2021, 9:34 am

Jewelry by Sasha Samuels will be among the offerings at Filoli's art walk July 24-25, 2021. Courtesy sashasamuels.com.

Visitors to Filoli this weekend have the chance to encounter (and purchases) original work by local artists while strolling through the gardens of the historic estate.

Filoli's art walk, happening Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, showcases artists and vendors working in a variety of media, including ceramics, jewelry, photography and more.

General admission to Filoli (86 Cañada Road, Woodside) is $15 for children, $22 for seniors and $25 for adults. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information is available at filoli.org.

