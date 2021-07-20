Arts

Los Altos History Museum invites community to travel back in time with Pioneer Day

Old-fashioned event celebrates the opening of new exhibit: 'Gold Fever!'

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Lugo family at rancho in Bell, California, 1888. Courtesy collection of the Seaver Center for Western History Research, Los Angeles County Museum of Natural History.

In celebration of its new exhibition, "Gold Fever!" the Los Altos History Museum is holding a Pioneer Day event on Sunday, July 25, from noon to 4 p.m.

Visitors can participate in old-fashioned activities including gold-panning, quilting, butter-making, clothes-washing, and pioneer games. Dressing up in Western wear will earn participants a raffle ticket for a grand-prize drawing.

Admission to Pioneer Day is $5 and registration is required in order to ensure adherence to safety protocols.

"Gold Fever!" is a traveling exhibition that examines untold stories from the California Gold Rush era and presents a variety of photographs, documents and artifacts from the time. The exhibition will be on view in Los Altos through Aug. 29.

"We know the families in the area have been struggling this year with at-home schooling and missed summer trips, so we wanted to offer a family-friendly summer exhibition about a popular and approachable subject," Executive Director Dr. Elisabeth Ward Stated in a press release from the museum.

The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road and is open Thursday-Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. More information is available at losaltoshistory.org.

