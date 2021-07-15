'Around the Bay' captures local scenes in bright, bold paintings

"Around the Bay," an exhibit of oil paintings by Kaaren Marquez at Los Altos' Viewpoints Gallery, offers a unique tour of the Bay Area, with inviting local scenes all captured in one place.

Marquez's bright, bold oil paintings celebrate a return to public spaces, both urban and wild. The show includes coastal landscapes from Half Moon Bay and Pescadero, scenes from around San Francisco, such as the Golden Gate Bridge and Lombard Street, and pastoral scenes from Napa.

Marquez worked as an electrical engineer with HP and Agilent before shifting focus to her art career, according to her website. She has shown internationally and been recognized with awards from Pacific Art League, University Art Open Exhibition for Northern California and Santa Clara Valley Watercolor Society.

Visitors can meet Marquez Saturday, July 24, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., at the gallery. "Around the Bay" is on view in person through Aug. 1 at Viewpoints Gallery, 315 State St. in Los Altos. For more information, visit viewpointsgallery.com.