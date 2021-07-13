The Counter plans to close Palo Alto site after 15 years

After serving up custom-made gourmet burgers in Palo Alto for 15 years, The Counter is closing its doors at 369 California Ave.
Peter Katz, a managing partner at Counter Intelligence, which owns the northern California franchise of The Counter, told this news organization on Monday that the Palo Alto site will shutter by the end of this month.
The business experienced a lot of hardship after being limited to takeout and delivery service during much of 2020, Katz said.
When it came time to renew the California Avenue lease with Premier Properties, Counter Intelligence initially declined, given the high overhead costs and challenges of the moment, Katz said.
"There was a lot of uncertainty," Katz said. "We were unable to make that commitment at the time."
As business stabilized, Counter Intelligence tried to renew the lease for the 2,675-square-foot restaurant, according to Katz, but the landlord had already found a new tenant. (Katz could not disclose further information about the new tenant.)
The Counter's Palo Alto site was the second to open and the first franchise after the restaurant was founded in Santa Monica by Jeffrey Weinstein and Craig Albert in 2003.
Katz, who was a sales and marketing executive looking to reroute his career at the time, was introduced to Weinstein. Katz said he saw potential in a restaurant that emphasized customer choice and premium quality burgers.
"I got introduced to Jeff, had a burger at the Santa Monica restaurant with him and his partner, and we did a deal on the back of a napkin," Katz said. "At that point, they hadn't even received the approval to franchise."
Katz attained the rights to build out franchises throughout northern California, creating Counter Intelligence in 2005 and later opening The Counter's first franchise location in Palo Alto in August 2006.
"There were lines up and down the block," Katz said about the restaurant's opening.
Katz's firm eventually expanded the restaurant into seven locations and one subfranchise in Fremont. (Currently, The Counter's website lists five locations in the Bay Area and one opening soon.)
Katz said his firm has already signed a lease in San Francisco to open a cloud kitchen, also known as a "ghost kitchen" version of the restaurant — a growing trend that allows restaurants to operate as an online delivery-only service while avoiding the high overhead costs of a traditional brick-and-mortar location.
Katz said he hasn't given up on opening another indoor-dining location for The Counter. In the meantime, The Counter's closest location to Palo Alto is at 2580 W. El Camino Real in Mountain View.
"Our preference would be more brick and mortar, but the economics have to be right," Katz said.
Comments
Woodside
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
It’s a shame....the counter is so family friendly, quick and easy before games at Stanford, walkable for many , and lots of choices......it’s always about money. Never community.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Premier Properties greed is boundless.
Midtown
28 minutes ago
Midtown
28 minutes ago
Registered user
28 minutes ago
It's a shame that California Avenue has lost so much of what made it great. Between the previous lengthy closure (to redesign the sidewalks and streets) to COVID, the street has lost some fantastic stops. My husband and I used to enjoy visiting No Knew Books, lunch at The Counter and picking up dessert from the Palo Alto Baking Company. With the closure of The Counter, this is all gone now.
There are still some great spots on California Avenue and the adjoining streets in Palo Alto's "second downtown." However, the vibe has changed now. How many restaurants have failed or closed in this area now?
Not only is the cost of rent high, but the City comes up with incredibly bad ideas that hurt the ability of a business to succeed. The $25/day parking garage (replacing FREE parking) certainly didn't help.
Registered user
Menlo Park
17 minutes ago
Registered user
17 minutes ago
No big loss as foo-foo burgers are just another way of overcharging for a relatively mundane offering.
The losses of The Boardwalk in Los Altos and The Oasis in Menlo Park will be far more missed than this place.
Registered user
Palo Verde
14 minutes ago
Registered user
14 minutes ago
It seems that Premier Properties merely sought a new tenant when the current one declined to renew its lease. As to the monthly and other terms, we can't comment because that information is not public. As to the franchise closing, we too will miss it although we have actually preferred the one in Mountain View.