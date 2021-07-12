Midpeninsula residents nominated, appointed to state, county judgeships

Tucher, 58, now of Berkeley, has been nominated to serve as presiding justice of the First District Court of Appeal, Division Three. She has served as an associate justice of the First District Court of Appeal, Division Four since 2018.

Wilson has previously served as an Alameda County deputy district attorney from 2007 to 2014. He received his Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration from the University of San Francisco. He was an associate at Gordon & Rees LLP from 2003 to 2007 and at Phillips, Spallas & Angstadt in 2003, according to Newsom's office.

Wilson, 46, has been nominated as an associate justice of the California Sixth District Court of Appeal. He has served as a judge in the Santa Clara County Superior Court since 2014. If approved for the appeals court position, he would replace Justice Eugene M. Premo, who has retired. The position requires a review by the state bar's Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation and confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments.

Healy has been a partner of Ropers Majeski Kohn & Bentley since 2013. She was an attorney at Bergeson LLP in 2013 and "of counsel" and associate at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati from 1998 to 2012, according to Newsom's office.

She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School and a Master of Arts degree in engineering from the University of Cambridge. Tucher fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Peter J. Siggins.

She was a deputy district attorney at the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office from 1995 to 1998 and was assistant director of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s White House Security Review Team from 1994 to 1995. Tucher served as a law clerk for Justice David H. Souter at the U.S. Supreme Court and for Judge William A. Norris at the U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit.

Tucher served as a judge at the Alameda County Superior Court from 2014 to 2018. She was a partner at Morrison and Foerster from 2004 to 2014 and a litigation associate at the firm from 1998 to 2003.

The Menlo Park resident was a trial attorney in the fraud section in the Department of Justice, Criminal Division from 1992 to 1998. She was also a member of the Attorney General's Honors Program in the Criminal Division of the DOJ and served as special assistant U.S. attorney at the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Virginia and as an attorney in the Appellate Section from 1991 to 1992.

Midpeninsula residents nominated, appointed to state, county judgeships

Newsom announces picks for California Court of Appeal, San Mateo County Superior Court