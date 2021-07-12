Magical Bridge summer concerts return July 16

Live music will soon be back at Magical Bridge Playground in Palo Alto's Mitchell Park. Sensory friendly, free, accessible concerts for kids and families will be held Friday evenings starting at 6 p.m., July 16 through Sept. 3.

Kicking things off this Friday is Palo Alto family band Camacu, which plays a mix of world music.

Other upcoming artists include Andy Z (July 23), John Henry's Farm (July 30), James Henry House of Samba Kids (Aug. 6), Angels on Stage (Aug. 13), Soul Providers (Aug. 20), Noise Lab Music Workshops (Aug. 27), and Lori and R.J. (Sept. 3).

More information on Magical Bridge playgrounds is available at magicalbridge.org and facebook.com/MagicalBridge.