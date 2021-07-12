Local chef offers zero-waste tips at online presentation

Chef and author Anne-Marie Bonneau will introduce her cookbook, "The Zero-Waste Chef: Plant-Forward Recipes and Tips for a Sustainable Kitchen and Planet," during an online presentation hosted by the Palo Alto Library at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 15.

In her book, Bonneau shares 75 recipes for cooking with scraps, creating fermented staples and using up groceries before they become waste. During the presentation, Bounneau will share how a sustainable lifestyle can start in the kitchen with her use-what-you-have, spend-less-money recipes and tips.

More information is available at paloalto.bibliocommons.