News

Public defender Sajid Khan runs for Santa Clara County district attorney

Khan challenges Jeff Rosen, who has been in the position for a decade

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 11, 2021, 9:25 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Sajid Khan, a Santa Clara County deputy public defender and criminal justice reform advocate, is running for county district attorney, he announced at a San Jose rally on Sunday. He is challenging Jeff Rosen, who has held the position since 2011.

Khan said in an announcement that he would run as a "true progressive" and would focus on rooting out systemic racism, shrinking mass criminalization and addressing the root causes of crime. He has been a public defender serving Santa Clara County for 13 years and has fought for people's constitutional rights and against systemic racism and mass incarceration, according to the announcement.

He was born in San Jose to Muslim immigrants from Madras, India. His mother worked as a laboratory scientist at O'Connor Hospital in San Jose and his late father was a physicist in the semiconductor industry who established a mosque and later a school, both in Santa Clara.

Retired Santa Clara County Judge LaDoris Cordell and the Real Justice PAC announced they are endorsing Khan at the San Jose rally. Real Justice PAC works to elect reform-minded prosecutors and focuses on ending discriminatory policing, eliminating money bail and rolling back practices leading to mass incarceration.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Public defender Sajid Khan runs for Santa Clara County district attorney

Khan challenges Jeff Rosen, who has been in the position for a decade

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Jul 11, 2021, 9:25 pm

Sajid Khan, a Santa Clara County deputy public defender and criminal justice reform advocate, is running for county district attorney, he announced at a San Jose rally on Sunday. He is challenging Jeff Rosen, who has held the position since 2011.

Khan said in an announcement that he would run as a "true progressive" and would focus on rooting out systemic racism, shrinking mass criminalization and addressing the root causes of crime. He has been a public defender serving Santa Clara County for 13 years and has fought for people's constitutional rights and against systemic racism and mass incarceration, according to the announcement.

He was born in San Jose to Muslim immigrants from Madras, India. His mother worked as a laboratory scientist at O'Connor Hospital in San Jose and his late father was a physicist in the semiconductor industry who established a mosque and later a school, both in Santa Clara.

Retired Santa Clara County Judge LaDoris Cordell and the Real Justice PAC announced they are endorsing Khan at the San Jose rally. Real Justice PAC works to elect reform-minded prosecutors and focuses on ending discriminatory policing, eliminating money bail and rolling back practices leading to mass incarceration.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.