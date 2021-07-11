Flex alert issued for Monday

Strain on the state's electrical system has prompted the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) to issue a Flex Alert for 4-9 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the alert is needed to stabilize the state's electric grid because of the impact of the Bootleg Fire in Klamath County, Oregon, on electric transmission lines and the continuing heat wave across the Western United States.

During the Flex Alert, California electricity consumers are asked to set their thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits; avoid using major appliances; turn off unnecessary lights; use fans for cooling; and unplug unused electronics.

Similar Flex Alerts were issued for Friday and Saturday, but no Flex Alert was in effect on Sunday.