Vaccines, live music, food, prizes available at EPACenter's first public event at new building

Vaccination open to people ages 12 and older

by Astrid Casimire / Bay City News Foundation

Lourdes Santiago, a registered nurse at Stanford Health Care, prepares to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Tia Pavlovic, 15, at Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School in East Palo Alto on May 15, 2021. Photo by Daniela Beltran B.

EPACenter, a youth development center in East Palo Alto, will host a vaccine event on Friday, featuring live music, activities, free food and prizes.

The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at EPACenter, 1950 Bay Road, East Palo Alto. It is a partnership with San Mateo County's Health Department and the city of East Palo Alto.

Vaccines will be available for anyone 12 and older. Workers from San Mateo County Health will administer the vaccines. Second doses will be available July 30.

Percussionist James Henry will perform live jazz music at the event, which also features art activities, free hot food packs, $50 gift certificates and door prize drawings for portable speakers.

This will be the first public event at EPACenter's new outdoor amphitheater, which was recently renovated. Work is still being done on the indoor buildings.

EPACenter Executive Director Nadine Rambeau said in a statement that they felt it was important to support vaccination efforts even though EPACENTER is not yet fully operational.

Throughout the pandemic, EPACenter has had free virtual classes, ranging from art to photography. The center will transition to open-air classes for limited groups on Saturdays.

For more information visit epacenter.org/vaxx-up.

A list of vaccine events in San Mateo County is available at smchealth.org.

