PUBLIC AGENDA: South Palo Alto proposed bike projects; façade changes at Peloton

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of July 12.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss proposed bike projects in south Palo Alto, including improvements along East Meadow Drive, Fabian Way and the Waverley Street multi-use path. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to discuss the proposed façade changes and signage for Peloton at Stanford Shopping Center. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 15. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 149.