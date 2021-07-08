News

New 101 bridge project to progress with concrete work this weekend

Job will require closures of West Bayshore and East Bayshore roads

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 8, 2021, 8:30 am 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

After years of planning, a bike and pedestrian bridge over U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto was installed June 12 and 13, 2021, paving the way for the public to start using the new structure this summer. Photo by Gennady Sheyner.

Another set of road closures are scheduled for this weekend to accommodate work on the new U.S. Highway 101 bridge at Adobe Creek.

A city contractor is set to pour concrete over the steel trestles at West Bayshore and East Bayshore roads and the freeway, the city announced this week. The first closure will be on West Bayshore Road between Loma Verde Avenue and East Meadow Drive from Friday at 8 p.m. through Saturday at 1 a.m. It will be followed by the closure of East Bayshore Road between San Antonio and Embarcadero roads on Saturday from 1-6 a.m.

Motorists will be directed around the area through detours, which can be viewed through maps at cityofpaloalto.org.

The bridge has taken shape over the past few months, notably with the installment of the 107-foot middle section in June. The $22.3 million structure is slated to open later this summer, linking the southern end of the city to the Baylands. It will replace the Benjamin Lefkowitz underpass, which is routinely closed because of seasonal flooding.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

New 101 bridge project to progress with concrete work this weekend

Job will require closures of West Bayshore and East Bayshore roads

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 8, 2021, 8:30 am

Another set of road closures are scheduled for this weekend to accommodate work on the new U.S. Highway 101 bridge at Adobe Creek.

A city contractor is set to pour concrete over the steel trestles at West Bayshore and East Bayshore roads and the freeway, the city announced this week. The first closure will be on West Bayshore Road between Loma Verde Avenue and East Meadow Drive from Friday at 8 p.m. through Saturday at 1 a.m. It will be followed by the closure of East Bayshore Road between San Antonio and Embarcadero roads on Saturday from 1-6 a.m.

Motorists will be directed around the area through detours, which can be viewed through maps at cityofpaloalto.org.

The bridge has taken shape over the past few months, notably with the installment of the 107-foot middle section in June. The $22.3 million structure is slated to open later this summer, linking the southern end of the city to the Baylands. It will replace the Benjamin Lefkowitz underpass, which is routinely closed because of seasonal flooding.

Comments

Bystander
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
Bystander, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
1 hour ago

It is good news to see this progress.

The underpass is very sorely missed. Parking is at a premium at the end of San Antonio as those of us who would have used the underpass now drive and there are probably even more using the Baylands since the start of the pandemic than before.

However, I do think there is going to be many who will drive and park nearby to use this bridge for access to the Baylands. I do not for a minute suspect it will be only those from south PA who will use it. Remember the mess at Foothills? I suspect many more parking problems as a result of this new bridge.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.