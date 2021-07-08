New 101 bridge project to progress with concrete work this weekend

Another set of road closures are scheduled for this weekend to accommodate work on the new U.S. Highway 101 bridge at Adobe Creek.

A city contractor is set to pour concrete over the steel trestles at West Bayshore and East Bayshore roads and the freeway, the city announced this week. The first closure will be on West Bayshore Road between Loma Verde Avenue and East Meadow Drive from Friday at 8 p.m. through Saturday at 1 a.m. It will be followed by the closure of East Bayshore Road between San Antonio and Embarcadero roads on Saturday from 1-6 a.m.

Motorists will be directed around the area through detours, which can be viewed through maps at cityofpaloalto.org.

The bridge has taken shape over the past few months, notably with the installment of the 107-foot middle section in June. The $22.3 million structure is slated to open later this summer, linking the southern end of the city to the Baylands. It will replace the Benjamin Lefkowitz underpass, which is routinely closed because of seasonal flooding.