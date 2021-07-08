Gov. Gavin Newsom urges all Californians to cut water use by 15%

Newsom also on Thursday expanded drought emergency declarations to nine more counties, including three parched Bay Area counties and several along the Central Coast . Fifty counties, home to 42% of the state’s population, are now under drought emergencies.

"Not here as a nanny state. And we’re not trying to be oppressive," he said. "But nonetheless, the sober reality is such that here we are again, and we will need to proceed with the lessons learned from the last drought."

Speaking from windy Lopez Lake in San Luis Obispo County, Newsom stressed that the reductions are voluntary and urged Californians to make common sense cuts like looking for leaks and running full loads of laundry and dishes.

The request, Newsom said, applies to businesses and agriculture as well as residents. Meeting the target could save enough water to supply 1.7 million average households for one year, according to state officials.

"Historically low winter and spring precipitation has resulted in the highest April numbers since 2015," Ely said. "We are still well below the 2013 baseline, but the savings between 2013 and (the) present is narrowing."

In April, Californians in residential areas used 14% less water than they did in 2013. But the State Water Resources Control Board warns that water use is ticking up. April was the first month of 2021 when urban suppliers distributed more water than in 2015 — with an estimated 152 billion gallons compared to 149 billion gallons, said Charlotte Ely, conservation supervisor for the water board at a June water board meeting.

Between 2013 and 2016, Californians on average reduced their residential use by 30% in summer when they were asked to cut back.

For now, the statewide requested cuts are voluntary. Standardized water waste rules stalled after the last drought , leaving Californians with a patchwork of water restrictions that has some Californians restricting their shower time and others flush with water.

As of July 8, the governor has declared a drought emergency in 50 counties due to extreme dry conditions in most of the state.

As Palo Alto approved on June 7 a plan for water management, some residents and City Council members suggested that the proposed drought measures might be too stringent and unrealistic.

The decline of the redwoods is not a huge story — yet, said former Palo Alto Urban Forester Walter Passmore. But if drought persists, it could be.

During the last drought from 2012 to 2016 , Californians were ordered to cut their water use by an average of 25% statewide . Even with the new drought emergency declarations, there is still no statewide emergency or mandate to reduce water use.

"Water is a precious essential resource. With San Mateo and Santa Clara counties now included in the Governor's emergency drought proclamation, we all must take steps to ensure we are conserving water and doing our utmost to further water resilience," state Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, said in a statement following the governor's announcement.

The nine new counties with emergency declarations are Inyo, Marin, Mono, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz. Conditions are not severe enough to include Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco and Ventura, all of which have sufficient supplies in storage so far .

Gov. Gavin Newsom urges all Californians to cut water use by 15%

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 8, 2021, 1:31 pm

As extreme drought claims most of the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday asked Californians to voluntarily cut their water use by 15%. The request, Newsom said, applies to businesses and agriculture as well as residents. Meeting the target could save enough water to supply 1.7 million average households for one year, according to state officials. Speaking from windy Lopez Lake in San Luis Obispo County, Newsom stressed that the reductions are voluntary and urged Californians to make common sense cuts like looking for leaks and running full loads of laundry and dishes. "Not here as a nanny state. And we’re not trying to be oppressive," he said. "But nonetheless, the sober reality is such that here we are again, and we will need to proceed with the lessons learned from the last drought." Newsom also on Thursday expanded drought emergency declarations to nine more counties, including three parched Bay Area counties and several along the Central Coast. Fifty counties, home to 42% of the state’s population, are now under drought emergencies. The nine new counties with emergency declarations are Inyo, Marin, Mono, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz. Conditions are not severe enough to include Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco and Ventura, all of which have sufficient supplies in storage so far. "Water is a precious essential resource. With San Mateo and Santa Clara counties now included in the Governor's emergency drought proclamation, we all must take steps to ensure we are conserving water and doing our utmost to further water resilience," state Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, said in a statement following the governor's announcement. The emergency declarations will ease environmental and other regulations to speed drought responses, such as purchase of bottled water supplies. During the last drought from 2012 to 2016, Californians were ordered to cut their water use by an average of 25% statewide. Even with the new drought emergency declarations, there is still no statewide emergency or mandate to reduce water use. For now, the statewide requested cuts are voluntary. Standardized water waste rules stalled after the last drought, leaving Californians with a patchwork of water restrictions that has some Californians restricting their shower time and others flush with water. Between 2013 and 2016, Californians on average reduced their residential use by 30% in summer when they were asked to cut back. In April, Californians in residential areas used 14% less water than they did in 2013. But the State Water Resources Control Board warns that water use is ticking up. April was the first month of 2021 when urban suppliers distributed more water than in 2015 — with an estimated 152 billion gallons compared to 149 billion gallons, said Charlotte Ely, conservation supervisor for the water board at a June water board meeting. "Historically low winter and spring precipitation has resulted in the highest April numbers since 2015," Ely said. "We are still well below the 2013 baseline, but the savings between 2013 and (the) present is narrowing."

Email Rachel Becker at [email protected]

CALmatters.org is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California's policies and politics.