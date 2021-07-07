Arts

Noa Levy jazzes up the JCC with free concert

Performance is part of the 'Summer on the Square' series

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Vocalist Noa Levy will perform jazzy and classic tunes from the U.S. and Israel at a performance on Sunday, July 11, at 4:30 p.m.

Her free concert is part of the Oshman Family Jewish Community Center's "Summer on the Square" series, featuring free, outdoor family-friendly entertainment taking place every other Sunday through Aug. 8.

At the July 11 show, refreshments will be for sale, including from The Waffle Roost Food Truck.

The events take place at Jessica Lynn Saal Town Square on the OFJCC campus, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto.

Registration is required. More information is available at paloaltojcc.org.

