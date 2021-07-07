Five Palo Alto officers challenge city over Black Lives Matter mural

When Palo Alto invited Bay Area artists a year ago to paint a "Black Lives Matter" mural in front of City Hall, the city had hoped to signal its commitment to racial justice and equity in the aftermath of the May 2020 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
In doing so, however, the city also has attracted criticisms and a legal threat from its own police ranks, with several officers expressing concern about the mural's depiction of Joanne Chesimard, a civil rights activist in the Black Liberation Army. Chesimard, also known as Assata Shakur, was convicted in 1977 of killing New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster. She subsequently escaped from prison and fled to Cuba.
She was depicted in the second "E" of the 16-letter mural, along with the phrase, "We must love each other and support each other." The letter containing Chesimard's image was created by Oakland-based painter Cece Caprio, one of 16 artists whom the city selected to develop the mural. The project was completed on June 30 and the mural remained on Hamilton Avenue for four months before the city removed it.
Five Palo Alto police officers — Eric Figueroa, Michael Foley, Robert Parham, Julie Tannock and Christopher Moore — filed a complaint in Santa Clara County Superior Court against the Police Department and city last month, claiming that they have suffered discrimination and harassment because of their opposition to some of the imagery in the "Black Lives Matter" mural that the city commissioned in June 2020.
The officers are specifically objecting to the city's failure to promptly remove the image of Chesimard, who fled to Cuba and was designated by the FBI as a "domestic terrorist" after her prison escape. The five officers are also taking issue with the mural's depiction of a portion of a logo that they say is attributed to the New Black Panthers, a political organization that was founded in 1989 in Texas and that is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as "virulently racist and anti-Semitic" (the group is distinct from the Black Panther Party). The complaint from the five Palo Alto officers includes a quote from King Samir Shabazz, former head of the party's Philadelphia chapter, who according to the Southern Poverty Law Center talked about this hatred for white people in a 2009 documentary. ("You want freedom? You're going to have to kill some crackers," he said, according to the nonprofit).
Notwithstanding the allegation, the image of the black panther, which is visible in the letter "R" on the mural, is an element of both the original Black Panther Party emblem and the one adopted by the New Black Panthers.
The complaint argues that Palo Alto police officers, including the plaintiffs, were "forced to physically pass and confront the mural and its offensive, discriminatory and harassing iconography every time they entered the Palo Alto Police Department." The officers, the complaint states, reported to their supervisors in the department that the mural and its iconography are "discriminatory and harassing." The police union also submitted two letters to the city expressing concern about the images, according to the suit.
The officers argue in their complaint that the city violated provisions in the Fair Employment and Housing Act pertaining to discrimination, retaliation and harassment. Each of the five officers had filed a complaint with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing and subsequently received right-to-sue letters from the department.
Neither the law firm representing the five officers nor the president of the Palo Alto Police Officers' Association responded to this news organization's questions about the lawsuit. And while court records show that the attorneys filed the complaint in Santa Clara County Superior Court on June 4, the city has not been served with a lawsuit as of Tuesday, City Attorney Molly Stump said.
According to court records, the two sides in the lawsuit are scheduled to meet for a case management conference in October.
In making the case that the city engaged in "discrimination and harassment," the five officers claim that the city not only allowed the "harassing and discriminatory iconography" to exist in the workplace, it also encouraged and paid for it. And the city further discriminated by failing to "disapprove of and enjoin the underlying harassing and discriminatory conduct," the complaint states.
"Failure to abate the harassing and discriminatory conduct in and of itself is a form of retaliation for raising such issues," the complaint states.
The complaint also accuses the city and the Police Department of retaliating and discriminating against each of the five plaintiffs, as well as subjecting them to "adverse employment actions." These actions, the suit states, include refusing to eliminate the "harassing and discriminatory conduct" and refusing to investigate the complaints from the officers about the mural imagery.
The complaint doesn't specify how much the five officers are seeking from the city, though the complaint states that the damages are in excess of $25,000. The five officers, according to the filing, have "suffered and continue to suffer losses in earnings and other employment benefits, as well as past and future non-economic injury."
"This has caused damage to their professional reputation, their ability to promote, their ability to be selected for other units, and their ability to work," the complaint states. "Moreover, it has adversely affected their personal health and well-being, including medical expenses, that are anticipated into the future and may force an early retirement."
The five officers are not the first critics to express concerns about the mural's depiction of Chesimard. The Peace Officers Research Association of California, a lobbying group for police officers, issued a letter to the Palo Alto City Council last August stating that "the inclusion of Assata Shakur's image and quote in the mural is counter-productive" to restoring the trust between police officers and local residents.
"Regardless of whether the mural is protected free speech or creating a hostile work environment for your officers, to commit to a course of inaction would squander an opportunity to bridge that divide," states the letter, which is signed by Brian Marvel, the association’s president.
The National Police Association, a nonprofit group that solicits donations and lobbies for conservative criminal justice policies, also took note of the mural last July, when it circulated a petition last year describing the depiction of Shakur in front of Palo Alto City Hall as an "atrocity."
"For law enforcement required to enter the building is there any description other than a hostile work environment?" states the petition from the National Police Association, an organization that has been disavowed — and, in some cases, characterized as a scam —by numerous police departments, according to a 2019 investigation by the Indianapolis Star.
City Manager Ed Shikada's office acknowledged the controversy over the mural in a July 9, 2020 blog post: "In no way does the mural take away from the value we have in our police officers who serve our community every day."
"Temporary art is a means of expression on difficult issues and the Black Lives Matter mural is thought-provoking and spurs conversation," Shikada's office wrote.
Fully support police with this one. The point of any movement should be one of change not antagonism.
Prejudice against anyone is still prejudice. I fully support the police on this one.
A great example why it’s so hard to fill police vacancies in PA.
Support local policemen for getting equal treatment and respect.
Racism and promoting violence should not be tolerated or accepted regardless of who is doing it.
For the unenlightened...art is oftentimes controversial but it is a vehicle to raise consciousness.
Would the outraged complain about Picasso's 'Guernica' just because it paints Nazi brutality in a poor light?
This is a petty and unnecessary lawsuit.
Perhaps the police should consider all of the people they offend on a regular basis.
Freedom of expression is what it is and no slander nor libel was involved in this artistic undertaking.
Besides, the mural has since been removed so why dwell in the past?
When they refer to the supposed "New Black Panther Party logo" in the mural, are they talking about the black panther in the lower-right corner of the R?
Photo of mural: Web Link
That's the original Black Panther Party logo. It looks nothing like the New Black Panther Party logo -- except for the panther itself, which is part of both logos.
Black Panther Party logo: Web Link
New Black Panther Party logo: Web Link
This context should be included in the article.
Sheldon - don’t agree - bring Jewish I wouldn’t want any nazi symbols displayed in a mural promoting social change - freedom of speech or not. We need to be sensitive to offending all people of all colors and all races if we want to create positive change.
I'm an unquestionably white guy who has had exactly two unfortunate experiences with police with traffic stops. Not bad for someone who got his driver's license in 1956. Neither involved any humiliation or physical interaction. As a white male, I've experienced so many breaks and observed so much mistreatment of women and non-whites. The same can be said for the vast majority of white males my age (81). I just want to say, "White male lives matter, and all other lives matter just as much." When I was less than 8, I found out about the internment of Japanese-Americans on the west coast. I asked many times why we German-Americans on the east coast weren't interned as well. The subject was always changed, By the time I was 18, I'd figured out that because we Germans were white and the Japanese weren't that was all that mattered. I'm still somewhat embarrassed and ashamed by that and even more by what is still going on. You've almost certainly seen George Floyd's murder; if you haven't seen Rodney King's treatment by white police officers check out the video at Web Link. King survived, much damaged by the event, but his plea was, "Can't we all just get along?" My question is, "How can these others maintain their humanity and dignity when they are treated with such disrespect and unequal treatment in public safety, criminal justice, education welfare, and both public and private healthcare. The list seems endless. At least, I understand why some may resent me because I'm white. I don't understand why so many don't, and when they do, there's no knee on my neck or a small, organized mob attacking me with billy clubs.
These officers are a reflection of just one segment of the population that is getting really tired of discrimination and equity messaging, and should have all of our support. Honoring a convicted cop killer and terrorist was incredibly stupid and should have never been allowed in the first place, but PC Palo Alto leaders didn't have the courage to reject the mural because of the perceived image it might convey to the social justice crowd.
I am impressed by Germany's public policies expressing blame for the Nazi era and acting to prevent any resurgence. I fear a resurgence of similar thinking on the right in this country and wonder why we Americans are not willing to take responsibility for our mistreatment of enslaved and native peoples. Middle-schoolers play favorites; grownups should outgrow such misguided behavior.
The above remarks and The Mind Set of the Police Officers are the reason that there is "Systematic Racism".
This is a "Mural" Telling a Story.
In "NO WAY" would the depiction or has the Mural caused Violence against Police Officers. These Murals are simple "Lessons". The Mural means NO HARM to Anyone. If there is a certain amount of discomfort feelings coming from the Officers direction. Learn the Lessons from those times and see that there was NO TRUE harm. And that Others dishonesty that had a "Cause and Effect".
The Mural Lesson relaying the Mindset of that ERA. Those TIMES. The Struggles of the entire Movement. Without the small placement of Shakur, would NOT hit home. It was crazy strange back then. Because things like that didn't occur before. But so is what is going on Today?
Let Me Add this. Violence I feel is not the way.
We all take in Information differently or want to See what isn't there. Rushing to a Judgement, without researching and finding out that those Humans honored were not (All) a threat then and certainly not now.
Unless like the "So Call" Tourist that charged the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
I Believe in that "Two Wrongs, don't Make a Right".
But this is about a "Mural" telling a True Story.
> My question is, "How can these others maintain their humanity and dignity when they are treated with such disrespect and unequal treatment in public safety, criminal justice, education welfare, and both public and private healthcare. The list seems endless.
Well said Eric...the police complaint is like a kettle calling the cast iron skillet black.
If the police want more respect, they need to treat EVERYONE (regardless of color) with additional respect and basic considerations.
Fat chance...bullies will always be bullies until they are held accountable.
At the time happened the "art Commissionwers" acted without any approval of the city. Our city street was taken over with no upper level approval. Each city needs to be in control of what happens in the city that directly affects the residents. The people who pay the taxes in this city need to feel like the city has control over the general goings on that affect them.
I remeber that the BLM people were trying to call into RWC from New York to try and influence that city. The Mayor said NO. RWC runs their show with a good command of the goings on.
My response to these snowflake police officers: Oh, please.
Eric ... What would you consider the Declaration of Independence, if not an admission that slavery and the mistreatment of slaves was wrong?
@What Will They Do Next, the opposite of what you say is true:
"The patriots’ efforts to get stories about 'instigated insurrections' into the mouths of American children culminated in the Declaration of Independence. In fact, it comes at the climax of the document. The Continental Congress accused King George of twenty-seven crimes. These were the 'facts to be submitted to a candid world' that led the colonies to the necessity of declaring independence. The very last one was about enslaved and Native peoples potentially joining the King to destroy American liberty."
pull quote from this Time article: Web Link
IMHO, the behavior of these "officers" is despicable. I'd hazard a guess that none of them are Black.
Spare me the image of these "poor, harassed, victimized" armed men operating under color of authority contrasted with cases like George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Rodney King, etc., and many others, some of whom, lost their lives.
If these men in blue cannot empathize with the horrific burden of being Black in America, they should try another line of work.
The PAPD officers' shameful response and irresponsible lawsuit -- which will cost taxpayer money to defend -- demonstrates how profoundly out of touch the PAPD is with the community. This symbol was not discriminatory or offensive in any legally recognizable way.
First, the Police is not a "protected class" under state or federal law. Anti-discrimination law protects only groups who have been subject to historic discrimination, and police do not qualify. In fact, the police are often the parties that DO the discrimination.
Second, the symbolism in the mural is far from clear. The inclusion of an image that appears to be Assata Shakur does not qualify as racist (racist against white people actually is rarely a thing) or anti-semitic (not that any plaintiff has standing to make that claim, since none is Jewish).
Third, the harassment claim is ludicrous. Even if I did not publish two articles about Hostile Workplace sexual harassment for the Harvard Law Review -- which I did -- a first year law student knows that to qualify as hostile, the workplace harassment must be "pervasive," which an ambiguous image in a mural is anything but.
The irony is that had the image been something truly harassing, such as Nazi swastikas, the officers would not have noticed. Racist imagery has existed for decades in Palo Alto without the PAPD caring the slightest. Several public schools were named after known anti-semites and racists until finally several years ago, students and parents forced PAUSD to rename them, while the police was silent. The record of the PAPD is rife with both willful blindness and active commission of discriminatory actions.
We know what this lawsuit is about: PAPD officers whose feelings are hurt because they think they are being called "racist." If the Police don't want to be viewed as racist, perhaps they should stop committing actions that create that impression, like this lawsuit, and instead should work harder to serve the *entire* community, including minorities.
Fully support the police with this one. Discrimination should not be tolerated no matter whom it is towards to.
√ We know what this lawsuit is about: PAPD officers whose feelings are hurt because they think they are being called "racist." If the Police don't want to be viewed as racist, perhaps they should stop committing actions that create that impression, like this lawsuit, and instead should work harder to serve the *entire* community, including minorities.
^ Well said Rebecca.
This boo-hoo lawsuit on the part of the PAPD doesn't hold water.
We should not overlook all of the money the City of Palo Alto has had to pay out due to lawsuits citing various PAPD indescretions and bigotries.
Who are the police to complain about a mural that simply implies, 'let's try and treat everyone with some dignity and respect'?
The PAPD and other nationwide PDs are now being held publically and legally accountable for their countless misdeeds.
A long time coming.
I support police in this case.
Tweedle dee defining art expression as per the “unenlightened”
Easy to say if you believe yourself sitting in a higher chair, mostly that art display was “ classic victim BLM agenda “ nothing “enlightening about it.
Tweedle dee defining art expression as per the “unenlightened”
Easy to say if you believe yourself sitting in a higher chair, mostly that art display was “ classic victim BLM agenda “ nothing “enlightening about it.
If you expect the police to pRotect you, don’t sponsor the murderers of their peers.