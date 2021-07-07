Five Palo Alto officers challenge city over Black Lives Matter mural

The officers are specifically objecting to the city's failure to promptly remove the image of Chesimard, who fled to Cuba and was designated by the FBI as a "domestic terrorist" after her prison escape. The five officers are also taking issue with the mural's depiction of a portion of a logo that they say is attributed to the New Black Panthers, a political organization that was founded in 1989 in Texas and that is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as "virulently racist and anti-Semitic" (the group is distinct from the Black Panther Party). The complaint from the five Palo Alto officers includes a quote from King Samir Shabazz, former head of the party's Philadelphia chapter, who according to the Southern Poverty Law Center talked about this hatred for white people in a 2009 documentary. ("You want freedom? You're going to have to kill some crackers," he said, according to the nonprofit).

Five Palo Alto police officers — Eric Figueroa, Michael Foley, Robert Parham, Julie Tannock and Christopher Moore — filed a complaint in Santa Clara County Superior Court against the Police Department and city last month, claiming that they have suffered discrimination and harassment because of their opposition to some of the imagery in the "Black Lives Matter" mural that the city commissioned in June 2020.

She was depicted in the second "E" of the 16-letter mural, along with the phrase, "We must love each other and support each other." The letter containing Chesimard's image was created by Oakland-based painter Cece Caprio, one of 16 artists whom the city selected to develop the mural. The project was completed on June 30 and the mural remained on Hamilton Avenue for four months before the city removed it .

In doing so, however, the city also has attracted criticisms and a legal threat from its own police ranks, with several officers expressing concern about the mural's depiction of Joanne Chesimard, a civil rights activist in the Black Liberation Army. Chesimard, also known as Assata Shakur, was convicted in 1977 of killing New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster. She subsequently escaped from prison and fled to Cuba.

When Palo Alto invited Bay Area artists a year ago to paint a "Black Lives Matter" mural in front of City Hall, the city had hoped to signal its commitment to racial justice and equity in the aftermath of the May 2020 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Neither the law firm representing the five officers nor the president of the Palo Alto Police Officers' Association responded to this news organization's questions about the lawsuit. And while court records show that the attorneys filed the complaint in Santa Clara County Superior Court on June 4, the city has not been served with a lawsuit as of Tuesday, City Attorney Molly Stump said.

The officers argue in their complaint that the city violated provisions in the Fair Employment and Housing Act pertaining to discrimination, retaliation and harassment. Each of the five officers had filed a complaint with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing and subsequently received right-to-sue letters from the department.

The complaint argues that Palo Alto police officers, including the plaintiffs, were "forced to physically pass and confront the mural and its offensive, discriminatory and harassing iconography every time they entered the Palo Alto Police Department." The officers, the complaint states, reported to their supervisors in the department that the mural and its iconography are "discriminatory and harassing." The police union also submitted two letters to the city expressing concern about the images, according to the suit.

Notwithstanding the allegation, the image of the black panther, which is visible in the letter "R" on the mural, is an element of both the original Black Panther Party emblem and the one adopted by the New Black Panthers.

"This has caused damage to their professional reputation, their ability to promote, their ability to be selected for other units, and their ability to work," the complaint states. "Moreover, it has adversely affected their personal health and well-being, including medical expenses, that are anticipated into the future and may force an early retirement."

The complaint doesn't specify how much the five officers are seeking from the city, though the complaint states that the damages are in excess of $25,000. The five officers, according to the filing, have "suffered and continue to suffer losses in earnings and other employment benefits, as well as past and future non-economic injury."

The complaint also accuses the city and the Police Department of retaliating and discriminating against each of the five plaintiffs, as well as subjecting them to "adverse employment actions." These actions, the suit states, include refusing to eliminate the "harassing and discriminatory conduct" and refusing to investigate the complaints from the officers about the mural imagery.

In making the case that the city engaged in "discrimination and harassment," the five officers claim that the city not only allowed the "harassing and discriminatory iconography" to exist in the workplace, it also encouraged and paid for it. And the city further discriminated by failing to "disapprove of and enjoin the underlying harassing and discriminatory conduct," the complaint states.

City Manager Ed Shikada's office acknowledged the controversy over the mural in a July 9, 2020 blog post : "In no way does the mural take away from the value we have in our police officers who serve our community every day."

"For law enforcement required to enter the building is there any description other than a hostile work environment?" states the petition from the National Police Association, an organization that has been disavowed — and, in some cases, characterized as a scam —by numerous police departments, according to a 2019 investigation by the Indianapolis Star .

The National Police Association, a nonprofit group that solicits donations and lobbies for conservative criminal justice policies, also took note of the mural last July, when it circulated a petition last year describing the depiction of Shakur in front of Palo Alto City Hall as an "atrocity."

"Regardless of whether the mural is protected free speech or creating a hostile work environment for your officers, to commit to a course of inaction would squander an opportunity to bridge that divide," states the letter, which is signed by Brian Marvel, the association’s president.

The five officers are not the first critics to express concerns about the mural's depiction of Chesimard. The Peace Officers Research Association of California, a lobbying group for police officers, issued a letter to the Palo Alto City Council last August stating that "the inclusion of Assata Shakur's image and quote in the mural is counter-productive" to restoring the trust between police officers and local residents.

Five Palo Alto officers challenge city over Black Lives Matter mural

Officers object to inclusion of Assata Shakur on mural that artists painted in June 2020