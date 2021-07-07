News

Facebook transitions its mass vaccination site to a mobile vaccine program

Anyone immunized through program will also receive free meals, grocery boxes

by Kate Bradshaw / Palo Alto Weekly

People receive a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine at Facebook's mobile vaccine clinic. Courtesy Facebook.

Facebook is replacing its mass vaccination clinic at its Menlo Park headquarters with a mobile vaccine truck, according to a recent announcement.

The truck will park and administer vaccines at local schools where the company will also be giving out free meals and grocery boxes.

Everyone who receives a vaccine will receive a weekend of freshly cooked meals and a week's worth of fresh grocery essentials.

The company is also working with local nonprofits such as Belle Haven Action in Menlo Park to reach out to community members about the program.

Facebook will also be expanding its vaccination program in California on a national scale by partnering with other organizations and foundations to support pop-up clinics to vaccinate underserved communities in places where Facebook has offices, including Seattle, New York, Austin, Chicago, Boston and Washington, D.C.

A flyer with more information about where and when upcoming vaccination events will be held in July. Courtesy Facebook.

