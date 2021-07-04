Around Town: Two-time mayor lands new role with agency dedicated to improving bay

In the latest Around Town column, news about a former Palo Alto mayor's new role at the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission and Santa Clara County's testing and vaccine officer stepping down.

THE DOCKET OF THE BAY ... As a veteran attorney and former two-time Palo Alto mayor, Greg Scharff is no stranger to navigating thorny permitting issues and parsing through complex regulations with heavy political implications. Those skills are sure to aid him in his new role as the general counsel for the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission, a state agency dedicated to protecting and improving the Bay.

Scharff, who also sits on Palo Alto's Utilities Advisory Commission, has been involved with BCDC for the past eight years, which includes a six-year stint on its Enforcement Committee. Given that experience and his interest in bay protection, he decided to apply for the position once it opened up due to the retirement of his predecessor in the role. Scharff said he has held a special affinity for the bay ever since his youth, when he used to windsurf.

These days, he frequently runs at the Baylands and along the Bay Trail and is very much concerned about the issue of sea level rise. "I was winding down my law practice and I wanted something that was meaningful," Scharff told the Weekly. "I was looking for something I'd really care about and am really passionate about." The commission's board of directors affirmed Scharff's appointment on June 17.

TAKE TWO ... In another sign that Santa Clara County is confident it has control over the spread of COVID-19, the county's testing and vaccine officer has officially stepped down. Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, whose planned departure was announced during a Board of Supervisors meeting on June 22, said he will be making his "second attempt at retirement" starting July 2.