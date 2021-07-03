Man arrested in connection with death of woman in East Palo Alto

A man was arrested in connection with the death of a woman that reportedly occurred during an argument between the two individuals in East Palo Alto on Friday, police said.

Jason Charles Dixon, 42, was arrested on suspicion of the killing, according to the East Palo Alto Police Department.

On Friday at 3:18 p.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance in the 200 block of Verbena Drive, about a block east from Pulgas Avenue.

Responding officers located a woman in a garage suffering from visible injuries.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures on the woman, who died at the scene, police said.