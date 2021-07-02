What's closed, open July 4-5 in Palo Alto

• Police, fire: Emergency, patrol and dispatch services will remain operational. Records services will not be available on Monday.

Transportation:

• Caltrain and SamTrans: Both transportation services will operate on a Sunday schedule for Sunday and Monday. Caltrain will also be offering extra southbound service to follow the Fourth of July fireworks show in San Francisco. "Trains will make all local weekend stops from San Francisco to San Jose," according to the Caltrain website.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Agency: VTA will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Sunday and Monday. Light-rail service has been suspended until further notice. For more information, visit vta.org.

• Stanford University Marguerite shuttle: Stanford is offering limited shuttle services on Monday. To see which lines have been suspended, visit transportation.stanford.edu. The university's transportation office will be closed on Monday.

Federal, state offices:

• U.S. Postal Service: Postal Service facilities will be closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day.

A note on fireworks:

The Palo Alto Fire Department has reminded the public to remember that fireworks are illegal in Santa Clara County, including ones labeled "safe and sane." The agency has called on the community to leave fireworks to the professionals, as the devices can lead to fires and serious injuries when used improperly. Anyone who happens to have fireworks can drop them off at any city fire station and won't face any questions.

On June 30, Santa Clara County issued a statement on its "zero-tolerance" approach against those who discharge fireworks, stating that no warnings will be issued and violators will immediately face fines or be charged with a felony depending on the amount of fireworks they are caught with.

Fireworks can be particularly alarming for pets. To avoid distressing their furry friends, pet owners can close gates, doors and windows, keep their animals inside and turn up their TV or listen to loud music to drown out the noise outside.

Reports of illegal fireworks can be made to the city's 24-hour emergency dispatch center at 650-329-2413. More information and safety tips can be found at cityofpaloalto.org/fireworks.

