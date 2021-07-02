Man arrested in April drive-by shooting of two Mountain View teens

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of two teenagers in Mountain View in April, according to a press release from the Mountain View Police Department on Thursday.

Police said Dasein Lauese was arrested without incident at a Valero gas station at 334 San Antonio Road on Wednesday, around 7 p.m., after police detectives received a warrant. A gun was found in Lauese's car and investigators are in the process of determining if it's the same weapon used in the April shooting, the press release said.

Police later conducted a search warrant at a home near the 2500 block of Baylor Street in East Palo Alto believed to be connected to Lauese. During the search, they found three guns, including an AR-15 and a loaded ghost gun, which is assembled by the owner and untraceable. Another man, believed to be in possession of the ghost gun, was also arrested.

Lauese's arrest was the result of a monthslong investigation, following the drive-by shooting that put two teenage Mountain View residents into the hospital.

On April 9, around 8:30 p.m., officers received reports of shots being fired on El Camino Real near Castro Street. Mountain View police said they believed someone was driving east on El Camino Real, approached a vehicle occupied by the two teens and fired several rounds before driving away.