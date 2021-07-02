For July 4th weekend, students adorn trees and hope to inspire unity

Jonathan, 15, a Palo Alto High School rising junior, said he and the other students interested in community work first decorated the trees in April to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. They added handmade ornaments depicting famous Asian American and Pacific Islander celebrities and pioneers. The other students who took on the Independence Day project, all ages 14 to 16, include Amy Lei, Medeline Cheung, Bryan Xiao and Jeffrey Kang.

Alongside the decorations, a sign invites community members to participate in the project by adding on their expressions of hope for the country, as it celebrates its 145th birthday.

Debs and other residents adorned the trees in the past with commemorations of everything from the Chinese New Year to the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who lived several blocks away. The Independence Day exhibition is headed by Midtown resident Jonathan Wang and his mother, Jessica Yang, as a way to share diversity and a sense of community unity, they said.

The month-long decorations gracing the so-called Trees of Gratitude are the latest iteration of community spirit and joy in the Old Palo Alto neighborhood. The tree-decorating project, which started in 2012 and was handed down from resident Catherine Debs , has been adopted by a group of Palo Alto and Gunn High School students who see the tree displays as a public service project.

Festooned in flapping patriotic pennants and flags and pom poms in red, white and blue that dangle from their branches, two well-known bike-median street trees at the intersection of Lowell Avenue and Bryant Street in Palo Alto are decked out to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Jonathan, who is interested in a career in the medical field, science or business, said the group took their inspiration from those who have decorated the trees before them. Sometimes it takes a couple of weeks of brainstorming to formulate an idea for the trees, and then there's the work of finding and purchasing the decorations or making them from scratch.

Before the pandemic, Jonathan collected 60 pairs of second-hand shoes for children in Africa to help prevent them from acquiring diseases from walking barefoot, she said.

Jonathan's mother, Jessica Yang, said her son has a passion for public service. He is president of the local youth chapter of the Rotary International Service Committee. They have volunteered to teach summer programs and raised money for books for East Bay students. Last year they helped with Christmas tree decorations for Elizabeth F. Gamble Garden and donated the proceeds from an auction to the nonprofit garden.

The Trees of Gratitude project has been "a very good volunteer opportunity. Some of us have learned new things" about history and holidays, he said.

"Decorating for the Fourth of July to me means acknowledging how far America has come but that we also have a long way to go, and I hope this country will improve," Jonathan said of social inequities and a recent spike in racial hatred, which has specifically targeted the Asian community since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

For July 4th weekend, students adorn trees and hope to inspire unity

'Trees of gratitude' in Palo Alto decked out for United States' 145th birthday