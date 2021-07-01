News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussion on One Water Plan objectives, scope

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 1, 2021, 4:33 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of July 5.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the One Water Plan objectives and scope; consider an emission-reduction agreement with the Integrative Organization of Oaxaca Indigenous and Agricultural Communities to purchase 24,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent for $228,000; consider using up to $18.5 million for advanced metering infrastructure; and approve the commission's 2021-2022 annual work plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 8. A link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussion on One Water Plan objectives, scope

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jul 1, 2021, 4:33 pm

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of July 5.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the One Water Plan objectives and scope; consider an emission-reduction agreement with the Integrative Organization of Oaxaca Indigenous and Agricultural Communities to purchase 24,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent for $228,000; consider using up to $18.5 million for advanced metering infrastructure; and approve the commission's 2021-2022 annual work plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 8. A link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.