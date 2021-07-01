PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussion on One Water Plan objectives, scope

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of July 5.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the One Water Plan objectives and scope; consider an emission-reduction agreement with the Integrative Organization of Oaxaca Indigenous and Agricultural Communities to purchase 24,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent for $228,000; consider using up to $18.5 million for advanced metering infrastructure; and approve the commission's 2021-2022 annual work plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 8. A link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.