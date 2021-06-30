Palo Alto Unified continues to serve free breakfast and lunch for all students

The Palo Alto Unified School District will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch for all students for the 2021-22 academic year as part of its participation in the national School Lunch and School Breakfast programs.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the national programs offered free and reduced-priced meals for eligible students based on household size and family income. Depending on those two variables, students could receive breakfast and lunch for free or for 30 and 40 cents, respectively.

But in March 2020, the programs shifted to offer free meals for all students regardless of eligibility, according to Theresa Poon, the district's student nutrition clerk.

The programs apply to all campuses. Students will be able to receive breakfast and lunch for free, though not all district schools offer breakfast.

Families will not have to apply this year for their children to receive the free meals, but Poon recommended families who usually qualify for the programs to still submit an application. Their eligibility opens them up to other benefits offered outside of the school district such as discounts on home utilities, summer camps, free books, waived athletic fees and more.