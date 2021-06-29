CinéArts, a haven for local cinephiles, permanently shutters

CinéArts at Palo Alto Square, a movie theater that for decades has been a popular destination for local film lovers, will not be reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater's parent company confirmed to this publication.
Like other entertainment venues across California, the movie theater has been closed since March 2020, when the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing public health orders forced it to shut down. Unlike most others, the Palo Alto Square institution will not be taking part in California's reopening.
"In light of the impact of COVID-19, Cinemark can confirm that it has made the business decision to permanently close its CinéArts at Palo Alto Square theater," a spokesperson for Cinemark told this publication in a statement.
While the pandemic may have contributed to the permanent closure of CinéArts, its future has been in doubt for years. The Texas-based theater company Cinemark, which purchased the Palo Alto theater from Landmark in 2001, had considered closing it in the summer of 2016, a decision that prompted an outpouring of concern from area residents and Palo Alto's elected leaders.
At that time, Cinemark had attributed its decision to close the movie theater to the changing market for movies, the theater's condition and the large amount of money that the company would need to invest to update it. The closure was narrowly averted after Cinemark inked a deal with Hudson Pacific Properties, the owner of Palo Alto Square, that extended the theater's operations until September 2018. As part of the deal, Hudson Pacific was required to make some building and landscaping upgrades.
Even at that time, however, city leaders had acknowledged that the deal represented only a temporary reprieve. Today, the website lists CinéArts at Palo Alto Square as "permanently closed" and states: "We look forward to welcoming you to another Cinemark location near you. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Cinemark owns numerous other theaters in the area, including Century Cinema 16 in Mountain View and Redwood Downtown 20 and XD in Redwood City. The Palo Alto Square theater is much smaller and, in many ways, quainter than either of those venues. Unlike its neighbors, CinéArts at Palo Alto Square focused largely on foreign, independent and arthouse films.
But while its small size and focus on independent movies may have made it harder for the Palo Alto theater to be as lucrative as the larger theaters showing blockbusters, these traits also have endeared CinéArts to local cinephiles. In 2016, more than 2,600 residents signed a petition within days of learning of Cinemark’s plans to close, urging the city and Hudson Pacific to retain CinéArts as a tenant at Palo Alto Square. The theater, the petition stated, "provides a critical part of cultural and entertainment life in Palo Alto."
"As only one of two first-run theaters in town, this theater provides access to valuable opportunities not otherwise possible in our community, including several prestigious film festivals, such as the United Nations Affiliated Film Festival and San Francisco Jewish Film Festival, and the popular New York Metropolitan Opera (The MET) simulcasts," the petition stated.
This time, there was little warning to the public about the theater's closure. Cinemark did not make any public statements about the closure and the City Council never publicly mentioned the closure, in sharp contrast to 2016 and 1997, when council members fought to keep the theater open.
This time, the timing of the closure made public engagement nearly impossible. Cinemark's decision was made in May — at a time when most other venues were similarly closed or subject to capacity limits and the city was still in social-distancing mode. This is in sharp contrast to 2016, when the theater abruptly stopped showing listings for future screenings, prompting inquiries from residents and the media.
Mayor Tom DuBois said the council learned about the closure just last week, when it received a letter from Hudson Pacific informing city staff about Cinemark's decision to close the theater. The movie-theater chain formally notified Hudson Pacific in May about the theater's closure.
"Century does not make this decision lightly, but given the unprecedented and tragic circumstances, Century has made this difficult decision," wrote Paul Ledbetter, real estate counsel to Century Theatres, one of the brands owned by Cinemark. "As you are aware, Century and the theatre exhibition industry as a whole faced a particularly acute challenge stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak due to the various local, State and Federal mandates specifically requiring the closure of public motion pictures. While such mandates were wide and prudent given the situation, it unfortunately resulted in economic hardships and unintended consequences for Century that ultimately led to this decision."
While the decision appeared to have been finalized in May, Hudson Pacific didn't inform the city about the theatre's closure until June 22, the council's final day in session before its summer recess. By that time, Cinemark had already removed its equipment from the building and returned the keys to Hudson Pacific.
Shawn McGarry, Hudson Pacific's senior vice president for Northern California, noted in his email to the city that Hudson Pacific has been offering the theater rents that are "well below market" in order to help it remain open.
"We had ongoing discussions with CinéArts to work with them throughout the pandemic, however, they ultimately made the decision to permanently close this location," McGarry wrote.
It remains unclear whether or not another theater company will move into the space left behind by CinéArts. The city approved the six-building development known as Palo Alto Square in 1969 through the "planned community" zoning, which allows exemptions from development standards such as height and density limits in exchange for public benefits. The zoning ordinance has since been revised twice, most recently in 2000.
While the ordinance lists theaters as a permitted use at the campus — along with banks, insurance firms, professional offices, restaurants and a 300-room hotel — it does not explicitly mandate a theater. However, city leaders and planning staff have argued in recent years that because the map associated with the 1969 PC ordinance showed a theater, the council’s approval of the map effectively makes the theater a required use.
City staff did not immediately respond to questions about the site's zoning and whether or not a theater is required. DuBois said that he hopes the city and Hudson Pacific can work together to find another theater chain that can fill that space. He cited as an example Alamo Drafthouse, a small theater in San Francisco's Mission District that is famous for serving food and beer to its movie patrons.
"There's quite a number of chains that specialize in a smaller footprint," DuBois said. "They're not necessarily looking for 20 screens, but maybe food and drinks and movies."
DuBois said the city has received some correspondence over the past week from residents who had just learned about the theater's closure.
"It served a unique need for independent film," he said. "I think a lot of people really liked it," DuBois said.
Hudson Pacific Properties, which purchased Palo Alto Square at 3000 El Camino Real from EQ Office in 2014, has so far not made any decisions about what will happen to the theater, according to the company.
"We are just beginning internal discussions about the space and unfortunately do not have any further details to share at this time," Meryl Vissel, a Hudson Pacific spokesperson, said in a statement Monday.
What a shame to lose this theatre that showed thoughtful films for grown ups. I hope another film theatre group can be found to fill the need at this locale. We will miss CineArts!
This closure was expected, not a surprise. A large 2 screen theater does not pencil out. For Palo Altans who dare leave their leafy enclave there is a full-service cinema complex off of San Antonio Road and another on Shoreline. I know, south of the border; Mon Dieu!!
Miriam Palm is absolutely right. With the Guild and Park theaters in Menlo Park long gone, where will discriminating local cinephiles go for high-quality films lacking mass market appeal?
Obviously, 20-screen complexes generate far more cash per hour, but you couldn't pay me to bother with the wares they peddle, let alone struggle in their mosh pit parking facilities.
I went to far more films at the above three theaters over the years than anywhere else, both for quality films and for the Jewish Film Festival.
Will the Aquarius step in to fill the breach at least partway, I wonder? Or maybe someone else?
Put in another theater as required. I'm really tired of hearing how "things don't pencil out" if it's something that serves residents. How does one quantify the value of good independent thought-provoking movies, good music in town, good independent retailers, beautiful unique architecture, etc.?
We're becoming a sterile boring office park with a mass market orientation that makes us essentially the same as Des Moines, Iowa, except for the real estate prices.
Let's hope City Council can force the issue so a theater stays there AS REQUIRED.
Yes - a film theater use there is required. Not a specific operator. Film venues are essential to any city, and ones that show better films for Palo Alto tastes.
Mayor DuBois and Staff must jump into this and insist that the theater remains.
If I recall the theater was part of some public benefit the people who owned the building originally needed to include as a variance to code. We held their feet to the fire the last time they tried it, but of course owners of commercial spaces want to maximize their profits and Cinemark would not pay as much as, say, another real estate office or stockbrokerage.
So the landlord pulled a fast one to avoid a reaction by the public. Timing is sublime with the CC getting notification after the equipment was removed from the theater.
Palo Alto is diminished without the film festivals, independent films and opera. The city needs to enforce the requirement that a cinema hold tenancy. Please write the CC to
voice your support for a required theater.
This is a gem and the fact that it is not going to reopen is another nail in the coffin of what society is becoming around here.
CineArts showed the types of movies that could not be found anywhere else. Unfortunately they did not change their titles often enough to make many of us go often. I can remember the same two films being shown for weeks. It was probably a case of the management decisions to make it an unattractive option, and that has to be part of the story.
We are not all fans of the big blockbusters! Hopefully something can be salvaged and we can get our great movies shown here by a new management company.
It's a requirement. Our passive city staff and Council are not doing their job enforcing the requirement. There seems to be a real problem with enforcement of development requirements of various kinds that looks like a pattern of behavior.
The owner needs to reduce the rent to maintain the agreed upon requirement so that the required business "pencils out". He can make his handsome profits off the offices that he was allowed to build in exchange for the required theatre he agreed to provide. Earning a profit on the theatre was not part of the deal he struck with the city.
We used to have a staff and Council that understood Comprehensive Planning. The problem starts at the top.
More jobs, more housing in a cultural desert. Not so nice for anyone...not workers, not residents. This is very short-sighted of developers. The high prices they enjoy today depend on Palo Alto being rich in resources that support a vibrant work, play, live environment--excellent schools, cultural opportunities, lovely parks. A life that centers solely around work defeats creativity (the Silicon Valley magic sauce). We risk losing what makes this place--Silicon Valley, not just Palo Alto, vibrant.
Council, take note. WHY didn't you know about this until it was too late to do anything this time?
Yes, our city is becoming a business park. It really is sad being so close to a world-class University and losing everything that makes a city interesting.
A lot of noteworthy movies were shown at this theater...the first time I went there was to see 'The Wall' by Pink Floyd right after smoking a bowl.
Palo Alto is becoming an office park? It's been an office park since Palo Alto and Stanford made it an office park in 1951. Web Link
I'm really sad to see this theater go but it seems to me mostly an unsustainable business. Even post-pandemic, most people will be watching new releases at home. The average TV is now 50", large enough to make going to the theater a second choice. Mandating a theater would kind of be like mandating a stable would have been 80 years ago.
@Michael O, is that what they're teaching in high school these days -- promise the city anything, get what you want and then break all your promises?
All the more reason why we need independent thought-provoking movies. NOT mass market shoot'em-up garbage where language and characterization don't matter since they're selling though to a global market.
Read this sentence out loud.... "Film venues are essential to any city, and ones that show better films for Palo Alto tastes."
How obnoxious. What exactly are Palo Alto tastes? Arrogance is not a good look.
Downtown North
