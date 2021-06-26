San Mateo County sheriff's investigation nets 15,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and $1M in cash

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office seized about 15,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and $1 million in cash from various Bay Area locations this week.

The fireworks and cash were connected to illegal fireworks sales that took place in Millbrae by two suspects operating out of residences in San Francisco and San Jose. They also operated a large warehouse in Oakland.

The suspects are Sam San, 61, of San Francisco, and a 54-year-old San Jose woman.

According to the Sheriff's Office, detectives from its Crime Suppression Unit have been investigating the case since May.

Following the investigation, detectives executed several search warrants on Wednesday and Thursday in San Mateo, San Francisco, Alameda and Santa Clara counties. They found the bulk of the fireworks at the warehouse in Oakland and some in San Jose. The cash was found at the San Francisco residence.