Dispatchers received a call at 2:51 p.m. that someone had been assaulted at the Opportunity Services Center at 33 Encina Ave. in Palo Alto, where single adults can get food, clothing, shower and take care of laundry needs.

On Thursday, police obtained a search warrant for the man's arrest. He was taken to Santa Clara County's main jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

The 34-year-old man was arrested without a struggle at about 8:30 a.m. on June 25 at University Avenue and Runnymede Street in East Palo Alto.

An East Palo Alto man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly hitting another man with a skateboard for no reason, Palo Alto police said.

The victim and his mother told police that they did not know the suspect. Police said the conversation between the three was not confrontational.

Others who were in the courtyard apparently witnessed the attack, according to police.

Then, for no apparent reason, he allegedly took the skateboard in his hands and hit the victim with it, police said.

The suspect allegedly walked up to the victim and his mother in the courtyard of the Opportunity Services Center and had a brief conversation with them.

He suffered a 1-inch cut and was taken to the hospital by paramedics, police said. The man did not lose consciousness, according to police.

An employee told police that one person was bleeding from the head after the assault. The victim was identified as a man in his 40s, according to police.

Palo Alto police arrest suspect who allegedly attacked a man with a skateboard

Apparently unprovoked attack at Opportunity Services Center left victim bleeding from the head