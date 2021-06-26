News

Palo Alto police arrest suspect who allegedly attacked a man with a skateboard

Apparently unprovoked attack at Opportunity Services Center left victim bleeding from the head

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Jun 26, 2021, 9:35 am 1
Time to read: about 2 minutes

An East Palo Alto man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly hitting another man with a skateboard for no reason, Palo Alto police said.

Palo Alto police arrested an East Palo Alto man June 25 for allegedly hitting another man with a skateboard for no reason. Palo Alto Online file photo.

The 34-year-old man was arrested without a struggle at about 8:30 a.m. on June 25 at University Avenue and Runnymede Street in East Palo Alto.

On Thursday, police obtained a search warrant for the man's arrest. He was taken to Santa Clara County's main jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

The assault took place Monday afternoon, police said.

Dispatchers received a call at 2:51 p.m. that someone had been assaulted at the Opportunity Services Center at 33 Encina Ave. in Palo Alto, where single adults can get food, clothing, shower and take care of laundry needs.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

An employee told police that one person was bleeding from the head after the assault. The victim was identified as a man in his 40s, according to police.

He suffered a 1-inch cut and was taken to the hospital by paramedics, police said. The man did not lose consciousness, according to police.

The suspect allegedly walked up to the victim and his mother in the courtyard of the Opportunity Services Center and had a brief conversation with them.

Then, for no apparent reason, he allegedly took the skateboard in his hands and hit the victim with it, police said.

Others who were in the courtyard apparently witnessed the attack, according to police.

The victim and his mother told police that they did not know the suspect. Police said the conversation between the three was not confrontational.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Editor's Note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. See our guidelines here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Palo Alto police arrest suspect who allegedly attacked a man with a skateboard

Apparently unprovoked attack at Opportunity Services Center left victim bleeding from the head

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sat, Jun 26, 2021, 9:35 am

An East Palo Alto man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly hitting another man with a skateboard for no reason, Palo Alto police said.

The 34-year-old man was arrested without a struggle at about 8:30 a.m. on June 25 at University Avenue and Runnymede Street in East Palo Alto.

On Thursday, police obtained a search warrant for the man's arrest. He was taken to Santa Clara County's main jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

The assault took place Monday afternoon, police said.

Dispatchers received a call at 2:51 p.m. that someone had been assaulted at the Opportunity Services Center at 33 Encina Ave. in Palo Alto, where single adults can get food, clothing, shower and take care of laundry needs.

An employee told police that one person was bleeding from the head after the assault. The victim was identified as a man in his 40s, according to police.

He suffered a 1-inch cut and was taken to the hospital by paramedics, police said. The man did not lose consciousness, according to police.

The suspect allegedly walked up to the victim and his mother in the courtyard of the Opportunity Services Center and had a brief conversation with them.

Then, for no apparent reason, he allegedly took the skateboard in his hands and hit the victim with it, police said.

Others who were in the courtyard apparently witnessed the attack, according to police.

The victim and his mother told police that they did not know the suspect. Police said the conversation between the three was not confrontational.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

Editor's Note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. See our guidelines here.

Comments

Baron Newberry
Registered user
Crescent Park
1 hour ago
Baron Newberry, Crescent Park
Registered user
1 hour ago

This sounds like a homeless related crime and why the City of Palo Alto is not actively addressing the homeless problem boggles the mind considering the advances Mountain View has made in this area.

And what 34 year-old goes tooling around on a skateboard?

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.