Around Town: Woman celebrates 100th birthday with family, cake and a mariachi band

Also, former and current City Council members bid farewell to City Clerk Beth Minor

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jun 26, 2021, 8:59 am
Olga Pike, center in blue, poses for a photo with family and acquaintances at her 100th birthday celebration in Palo Alto on June 19, 2021. Courtesy Mark Nelson.

100 AND THRIVING ... A family line that spans four generations gathered on a bright June 19 afternoon to celebrate longtime Palo Alto resident Olga Pike's 100th birthday.

It was the family's largest gathering in over a year since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, with declining health restrictions and vaccines, around 30 family members and acquaintances safely got together to mark the centennial milestone.

Olga Pike sits in front of a white cake from Draeger's Market to mark her 100th birthday with family and acquaintances in Palo Alto June 19, 2021. Courtesy Mark Nelson.

"She was very happy and was really looking forward to (the party)," said Cecille Pike, one of Pike's two daughters.

The day was replete with food catered by Taqueria La Bamba, a large white cake from Draeger's Market and even a three-person mariachi band.

At 100, Olga Pike's health remains strong and her mind sharp, said Mark Nelson, son-in-law and husband of Cecille. Pike's favorite way to spend time is to read local newspapers, including the Weekly, he said.

When the pandemic struck, it was difficult for Pike, according to Cecille.

"I think it was very hard for her at first because she likes to get out and go to lunch or shop," she said. "And she couldn't do that anymore."

A three-person mariachi band entertained attendees of Olga Pike's 100th birthday party in Palo Alto on June 19, 2021. Courtesy Mark Nelson.

But Pike's spirit remains much higher now as she's allowed to roam freely and, with her recent birthday, see family fly in from all over the country.

Born in El Salvador on June 14, 1921, Pike came to Palo Alto in 1984 with her late husband who worked at the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center. Pike told family members on Saturday that she didn't know what the secret to longevity is.

"She just lives her life," Cecille said. "She doesn't exercise, but she eats pretty healthy."

Cecille speculates it could also be good genes that run in her family. Pike's parents lived to 90 or were close to it, she said. She is also first cousin to Álvaro Magaña, El Salvador's former president.

While Nelson said everyone at the 100th birthday party could gather safely without masks since they were vaccinated, his mother-in-law did observe one COVID-19 precaution.

"After everybody sang 'Happy Birthday,' both in Spanish and English, everybody said, 'Blow out the candles, blow out the candles. And she said, 'No, no. COVID! I'm not supposed to blow,'" Nelson said. "We all started cracking up."

Palo Alto City Council member Tom DuBois shakes hands with City Clerk Beth Minor after he is sworn into office for his second term during a council meeting on Jan. 7, 2019. Photo by Veronica Weber.

SO MOVED ... After 14 years of playing supporting roles at City Council meetings, departing City Clerk Beth Minor this week found herself in the spotlight for a change. Minor, who has spent the past five years as city clerk and who is concluding her term at the end of July, received a round of virtual applause from the council and a special resolution of appreciation from the city recognizing her service.

Several City Council alumni, including state Assembly member Marc Berman and Karen Holman, a member at the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District board of directors, lauded Minor for her positive attitude, patience and ability to stay neutral. Berman called her "unflappable. … That's not easy in your role in being an interface with the public, and also not easy in your job in how much interaction you have with the council." Holman thanked her for her "quiet reserve and a can-do attitude."

Council member Alison Cormack called her "gracious and unruffled." "Even COVID didn't ruffle you and — POOF! — here we were on Zoom ahead of everyone else. … I have never heard a cross word from anyone in your entire office."

Minor, whose duties include working with Santa Clara County to administer local elections, managing council meetings and city records and recruiting commissioners, thanked the council members who worked with her over the years and said she has enjoyed working with the public and the city team. "I was able to play Switzerland and be neutral throughout, and that passed on to my employees also," Minor said.

Shortly after approving the resolution, the City Council voted unanimously to approve a contract with Lesley Milton, who will take over for Minor as city clerk in late July. "There are very large shoes to fill that Ms. Minor is leaving," Milton said just after the council's vote. "I promise you I'll work to honor the reputation that she's built in the City Council's office and expand upon it in the service of the city."

Watch the resolution presentation at the City Council meeting:

Former and current Palo Alto City Council members recognize City Clerk Beth Minor for her work at the council's final meeting before summer break on June 21, 2021.

BEST OF THE BEST ... Five teams of local real estate agents and ​13 individual local sales people were among the top-selling 250 teams and 250 agents nationwide this past year, according to RealTrends, a private communications company that publishes "The Thousand" list each year.

B​rent and Mary Gullixson of Compass Menlo Park were No. 5 among small teams​ for volume, with annual sales of $380,136,000​.

The Troyer Group of Intero - A Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate​ in Los Altos were No. 12 among large teams for volume, with sales of $344,950,813​.​

At No. 21, ​J​udy​ ​Citron​ of ​Compass​ ​Menlo Par​k was the top local individual seller by volume with sales of ​$308,103,679​.​

Other Midpeninsula small teams that made the rankings for highest sales by volume were: at No. 30, the Dreyfus Group​ with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty in Palo Alto with $225,974,125​; at No. 32, Billy McNair ​and​ McNair Group​ of Compass in Menlo Park with sales of $217,688,322​; and at No. 58, LeMieux Associates​, also of Compass in Menlo Park, with $164,719,00​0.

Other individual local agents who made the top 250 sellers by volume included​​​​​​: at No. 29, Keri Nicholas of Parc Agency in Menlo Park with $275,314,280; at No. 61, Courtney Charney, also of Parc Agency in Menlo Park with $177,725,750; at No. 77, Erika Demma of Compass in Woodside with $156,250,232; and at No. 79, Hugh Cornish of Coldwell Banker Realty in Menlo Park with $155,709,997.

A complete listing of all the rankings can be found at realtrends.com/the-thousand.

