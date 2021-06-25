Dragon Theatre to vacate downtown Redwood City space

Dragon Productions Theatre Company will vacate its downtown Redwood City space by the end of summer, the organization announced June 25.

"The pandemic and social justice movements of this last year have forced many of us to step back and reevaluate what we hold dear in this world," according to a statement sent via mailing list and posted on social media.

"For us at the Dragon, it is our people that matter above all: our artists, our audiences, our students, and our staff. The Dragon is irrelevant without its community, and it is because of the commitment we’ve made to this community that we are exploring new working models, and we have decided to leave our space at 2120 Broadway by the end of the summer."

The 21-year-old company had its first Peninsula home in Palo Alto, then moved to the Redwood City address, launching there in 2013.

Under the leadership of co-artistic directors Bora "Max" Koknar and Alika U. Spencer-Koknar, the organization has expanded beyond traditional theater offerings, branching out with an educational wing; performances in music, comedy, circus arts, podcasting and more; partnerships with likeminded organizations; and experimentations with new technology and platforms. A new mission statement puts an emphasis on inclusivity and innovation.